Lola’s Garden Blooms in Ardmore

The invitation for the Grand Opening Preview of Lola’s Garden in Ardmore stated dress for a garden party, no one took it more seriously than Michelle “The Hat Lady” Leonard. She was dressed head to toe in green, and carried the cutest water bucket as part of her whimsical outfit.
Teal Butterfly is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to raise awareness about the early signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer by educating the public through community events and social media campaigns
Walk With Me Philadelphia 2021
Easter Seals Southeastern Pa
Nonprofit Organization
Variety’s Black Hat Bash 6/15/21
Put on your best black hat and join us for Variety’s signature
Black Hat Bash event as we honor Council-Man-A-Large Allan Domb and Manager of External Affairs for Peco, Ed McBride.
Career Wardrobe – Donate & shop
Using clothing to inspire change - donate & shop in Philly, DelCo & Bucks. Open to all
Cancer Support Community Philadelphia
Providing a professional, comprehensive program of social and emotional support to adults and children affected by cancer.