Lola’s Garden Blooms in Ardmore

May 12, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Avram Hornik, FCM Hospitality, Philly’s prolific restaurateur behind Morgan’s Pier, Juno and Harper’s Garden held a preview dinner for his much anticipated Main Line eatery Lola’s Garden at Suburban Square on April 14, 2021, which opened the following day.



For Hornik, this brings his relationship and history with Ardmore and the Main Line full circle as he used to shop at this location when it was a Banana Republic years ago. In fact he’s painted a giraffe near the entrance of the restaurant to remind him of his days shopping there.

Opening in the red hot Ardmore restaurant scene, Lola’s will showcase the culinary skills of acclaimed former Russet Chef Andrew Wood. The seasonal menus will showcase uniquely paired, honest, local ingredients together with small bites, salads, sandwiches, entrees and desserts that showcase his culinary skills and artistry with a focus on not more than a handful of ingredients on the plate. Ardmore’s newest restaurant boasts a 1,800-square-foot restaurant (with a 2,500-square-foot outdoor patio) for guests to enjoy. , At the bar, look for a celebration of all things Pennsylvania with 15 all local and state beers on tap, and an entire wine program with taps and bottles showcasing the states best selections.

The invitation for the Grand Opening Preview of Lola’s Garden in Ardmore stated dress for a garden party, no one took it more seriously than Michelle “The Hat Lady” Leonard. She was dressed head to toe in green, and carried the cutest water bucket as part of her whimsical outfit.

Jennifer Lynn Robinson and Jaimi Blackburn

Jamie Singer and Karen Ebbert

Marlo and Jason Dilks the owners of Slice, and P’unk Burger in Philly

Missy Robinson and Tina Stoklosa, NBC10

Miguel Martinez-Valle, NBC10 and Ray Smeriglio

Kathy Stevens and Caroline O’Hallaron

Melissa Jacobs, Kory Aversa and Marie Edwards

Madison Cunningham and Monica Dougherty

Donna Coghlan, Ardmore, Elaine Grosso, Penn Valley and Jill Rizen

Jalesa Vick and Brittiny Stewart

Joy Medlock, General Manager of Suburban Square and Avram Hornik, Owner FCM Hospitality

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

