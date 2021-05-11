Location 215 Spring Pop Up – Local Artist Profiled

May 11, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Now that’s a welcoming, rainbow steps to greet guests!!

Jen Blauvelt, Owner at Location215 Philly / Owner JB Creative Productions and Kelly CG Edwards, Arts + Crafts Holdings

Kicking off Philadelphia’s long awaited spring season, Location 215 (990 Spring Garden Street) hosted a “spring garden” artist market earlier this month. Featuring a line up of owner Jen Blauvelt’s favorite local creatives, the space will house a unique pop-up shopping experience in addition to a designer showcase.

The modern space located in the heart of the spring arts district offers open spaces and an indoor/outdoor concept. Guests can look forward to a wide variety of creative vendors including handmade jewelry, plants and planters, home goods, apparel and accessories, macrame and fiber art, ceramics, health, beauty, and custom artwork.

















In addition to local vendors the event will also include an all day, outdoor skate exhibition featuring Skate the Foundry at the entrance of Location 215 and a capsule installation featuring designs from the Made Institute student and graduate Designer Development program.

Wind & Waves soap shop. They smell so good. I bought a few surfboard soaps for my sisters shore house, don’t tell her.

About Location 215:

Location 215 is a modern, industrial venue with white walls and polished concrete floors covering the 7500 sq ft. space. Located in the Spring Arts District of Philadelphia, the studio is an easy access point to the entire city. Services include a photo studio, events space, and meeting venue for hire in the Spring Arts District. For more information visit https://www.location215philly.com/.

So great to see old friend Gary Krause and Jill Scarlett (c) of Scarlett Alley

It was wonderful to photograph this event again, last year they did have a similar, safe event, which was so nice to attend, so it was sentimental to photograph again, this year, as more and more of us have been vaccinated and it’s less stressful to get out and enjoy life. See you tomorrow on the pages of PhillyChitChat….

