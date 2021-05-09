Sunday News: Mother’s Day, Adam Sandler, New Restaurants, Faces in The News

May 9, 2021 by HughE Dillon









Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms in the world, especially mine!!

Looks like PhillyChitChat will be heading to Camdenwood in August and September as LeBron James / Adam Sandler “Hustle” Netflik series returns to our area to wrap up scenes. Last year Adam Sandler and Queen Latifah filmed in Philly, until October when they halted production promising to continue in 2021, well now I know it’s late summer according to various sources. Lights, Camera, Action — Cue Camden! Robert Duvall is also in the cast.

Speaking of local film makers, congrats to Breaking Glass who with Blue Fox Jointly Acquire the SXSW Award-Winning Doc ‘We Are The Thousand’ via @Deadline You might remember Breaking Glass CEO Rich Wolff from the early days of TLA, and the Philadelphia FIlm Festivals. Founded in 2009 by industry veterans Rich Wolff and Richard Ross, along with Susan Helfrich (mother of Andrea Helfrich Host of NHL @philadelphiaflyers), Breaking Glass Pictures is a film distribution and media company that focuses on releasing independent films, inclusive of all genres, from around the world. I’ve known them for nearly my entire career as PhillyChitChat!! So happy for their success!!

6ABC and Gray Hall welcomes their newest meteorologist Brittany Boyer to weekends and back home to Philly where she grew up. Hello there! I’m Brittany Boyer and I’m a meteorologist in Pennsylvania. I grew up in the Philadelphia suburbs and am living out my dream everyday! I hold a degree in Meteorology from Mississippi State University. I also hold a degree in Journalism from Penn State University. She replaces Melissa Magee, she left the station last September to return to her family in Los Angeles. She now does the weather in LA at NBC4 News.

Speaking of Gray Hall, he cracks me up. You have to follow his FB page, besides informing us about what is happening in his life, he shares funny antidotes like above, which always puts a smile on my face.





Two local eateries have changed hands both on 11th Street in Center City: Lee’s Hoagies at 246 S 11th St is now going to be Huff & Puff BBQ. Smokin Betty’s is no more, it’s now going to be Top Tomato Bar & Pizza 116 S 11th St. Currently Top Tomato is located at 1107 Walnut St,, no word on if they’re keeping both locations. Thanks to Mike Saks for sending me these tips, they must be on his morning run as they came in two different days and he’s an avid runner. Plus he’s a fan of Primo Hoagies, so when you know you know.

We have a new Miss Philadelphia – Congrats to Elaine Ficcara. Head to Q102 and get to know her. Hopefully when more events return I will get to know her behind the lens.

What a miserable day today is , except spending it with our loved ones either in person or spirit, but the good news is as Adam Joseph posted, more daylight after 8PM until August 13!!! Check back with us here at PhillyChitChat as I have so many events to share with you. Business is starting to get back to normal, and that makes me super happy. Vaxed and Relaxed seems to be the theme…..

