Adam Sandler Safely Films Hustle in Philadelphia

October 15, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Well that ramped up quickly, Phillywood is hosting 2 major film projects this month. Kate Winslet is filming an HBO series in Philadelphia this week (in Fairmount Park), and Adam Sandler is filming in Center City this week, specifically on Market Street these past few days. I’m sorry I can’t tell you where they will be on any given day, in the name of safety. Safety is exactly what I’m going to be talking about today. The Adam Sandler movie filming in Philadelphia right now is a Netflix movie “Hustle” about a fired basketball scout who discovers a talented player overseas and then brings him back to America.

Juancho Hernangomez films the Netflik’s movie Hustle in Philadelphia on October 13, 2020

A reader tipped me off to a basketball court being built on a parking lot on Market St, about 15 days ago and a sign that said Netfliks. Every day I would drive by to try and figure out when it would be an active film set. If you were following my new social media name @hughe_dillon you would have seen me post clips of the bball court on various days. Sure enough someone in the know did and told me the filming days, which were then pushed forward because of Tropical Storm Delta.



Safety: Netflix is taking COVID19 very seriously. They have created a COVID19 Bubble. One of the things I noticed on set is it’s divided into at least two categories, Red and Yellow. In RED all the actors, extras, crew are limited in their bubble on set, as they are transported from holding to the set and most notable they are quarantined in a hotel for days leading up to the shoot of a scene, and everyone is rapid tested everyday before heading to the set. Temperatures are taken as well. Masks are worn at all times when a scene is being filmed. I hear they are being treated very well, are comfortable, feel very safe, and are enjoying this new level of treatment. It’s not easy to be an extra, it’s a lot of waiting around, being patient, but they are passionate and do it for the love of the process (as I do observing them and sharing it with you).

The Yellow area folks can’t go into red, but they might go into the public areas. Then there’s another level probably called don’t even think about going in the yellow or red area. Those would be some of the crowd control folks, the lighting equipment operators, drivers of the trucks, some security, production assistants. Those would be the people who interact with the public the most as they are working on the outside perimeter of the COVID19 Bubble. For example the past two days the extras were staying in a hotel. Note the people with the Yellow and Red Vests on.





In this shot you can see NBA player Juancho Hernangomez filming a scene on the left, the camera man has a mask on as does the sound guy. When Juancho is done he goes to the Covid Safety person, who in the right photo is carrying a blue container. In the container is a bunch of masks. I noticed that those people are right there when the actor is done filming a scene, to give him a mask. There’s a different person who takes the discarded masks as well.





In this scene on Market Street in front of the Loews Hotel, Adam Sandler valets his car. The shot on the left is during rehearsal, everyone wears a mask during rehearsals. They’re not taking chances and minimizing risks. I didn’t see one person without a mask over the 12 hours I was on set observing.

Only when they filmed the scene did the actors take off their masks.

Standing nearby was the Covid Safety Mask Provider, surrounded by extras.

As they reset the valet scene, a “stunt” driver returns the car to the start spot where Adam will get in and drive it the 30 feet to the valet station again.



The Covid Safety person is there to collect his mask as he enters the car to shoot the scene again, so he’ll be maskless for the big screen.

Last night Sandler and crew filmed two scenes on Market Street, I'll talk more about them at another time. It was so cool to watch, and Sandler was fun on the set. He's so funny with his dancing, and pretending to shoot hoops.

One more thing very Philly about this film, which is actually set in Philly.

Adam Sandler is wearing a South Fellini shirt, Philadelphia Navy Yard. The shirt’s graphic is of Group X and the Philadelphia Navy Yard Sea Monster art project in 2018. So cool!! Hustle is set in Philly!!

