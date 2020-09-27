PhillyWood: Spotted Adam Sandler, M. Night Shyamalan, Kate Winslet

September 27, 2020 by HughE Dillon

It was a beautiful week to play hooky and steal a few hours at the beach. On Monday I announced I was back open for business, and it went very well. I immediately was hired to shoot two events last week, with three events coming up this week and an event next week. Several people are interesting in advertising and promotion of products. I’m excited to be back. Guess who else is back to work…

You might have heard Adam Sandler is set to star in Hustle, a basketball-themed Netflix movie involving the NBA that hails from producer LeBron James. The film began pre production last week and would be the first major production scheduled to shoot in Philadelphia since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Directing the Taylor Materne and Will Fetters film is local Jeremiah Zagar. James and Maverick Carter are set to produce under their Springhill Entertainment banner along with Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Zack Roth of Roth/Kirschenbaum Films, as well as Sandler and his Happy Madison banner. Jamal Henderson and Spencer Beighley of Springhill will serve as executive producers. (Source) Well Adam Sandler was spotted dining outside with a few folks at Chefs Jeff Michaud and Michael Schulson Osteria on Thursday night.

No doubt another spot he’ll go to is Schulson’s Elbow Lane, a popular sports and celebrity hang out which opens this week for private events. Ben Simpson and Kendall Jenner spent many a night bowling with friends here. Take me back to those days.





Actress Kate Winslet (a pic I shot in NYC) is expected to return to our area this week to finish filming her HBO series, “Mare of Easttown,” which was closed down due to the pandemic in the Spring. Filming will continue in the Aston, area which is where I took the photo on the right. The story is about a small-town Pennsylvania detective (Kate Winslet) who investigates a local murder, while her life is in shambles. It also stars Julianne Nicholson , Jean Smart, Angourie Rice, Evan Peters, and David Denman. If you see them, send me a note. HughE@phillychitchat.com If you want credit I’d be happy to give it to you with a link to your SM or business. Thanks. Everything I’ve written about Kate & the movie here.

First day back to shooting @Servant Covid protocols everywhere to keep all safe. Even behind the masks and protective shields it’s so great to see everyone. We are shooting the remaining 4 episodes of season 2. This is all I can show you. 😉 pic.twitter.com/vdFpvl27Nq — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) September 14, 2020

Earlier this month Apple TV’s series Servant the American psychological horror web television series created and written by Tony Basgallop, who also executive produced alongside M. Night Shyamalan and was filmed in Philly last year and earlier this year, started production again on the second season. After a successful first run, the show, which follows Dorothy and Sean Turner, a Philadelphia couple was picked up for a 2nd, but now Night’s hinted at a 3rd and 4th season on his SM. Stopped after filming 6 episodes because of COVID19 back in March, the cast and crew flew into Philly to continue the shoot earlier this month.

After 14 days of quarantining, filming resumed at a DELCO studio which Shyamalan built in an office complex, especially for the series with a complete replica of the 2100 block of Spruce Street in Philadelphia, where the Turner’s live. For season two Shyamalan only directs one episode and is the only male director and one of the only directors with TV experience. Both producers wanted to change up the direction and give the series a new voice, so they enlisted first-time TV directors, filmmakers Julia Ducournau (Raw) and Isabella Eklöf (Holiday), in season two as well. (THR)

Confident that Servant is in good hands, freed M. Night Shyamalan to begin work on his new project, a movie titled OLD. (Can we talk, to borrow that line from dear Joan Rivers, how crazy Night released the title to the movie, it’s very unusual for him as he normally has “working titles” when filming his projects, for example Servant’s alias was “CRUMPET” during production.) Seems Night has flown out of the country to begin post production on the new mysterious film, but I love the hour glass with people as the sand. The release date is less than a year away. Can’t wait. Thanks to Sharon Pinkenson and her team at GPFO for their continued work on bringing these productions to our area. Hope you all have an awesome day. See you on Social Media, and back here Tuesday.

