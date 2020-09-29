To Do: Family Fun, Charitable Endeavors and Instagram Worthy Events – Spotted 50 Cent in Philly

September 29, 2020 by HughE Dillon

When the heatwaves are over, and the cool crisp air flows down from the north it gets me thinking about one of my favorite spots Linvilla Orchards.

So much to do there from the pumpkin patch, to pick your own, the farmers market and beers in the barn. There’s something for everyone and it’s very Instagram worthy. Linvilla Orchards is located in Media, PA about 30 minutes south of Philadelphia. Parking and admission to the grounds is complimentary.

What are you doing Saturday? Stop by the Fishtown Food Truck Festival at Fishtown Plaza, it’s to benefit Kamp for Kids Their mission: At Kamp for Kids, we aim to help many different audiences from children at risk to children with Autism. Thousands of families are unable to send their children to camp because of the cost or lack of transportation.

You might have heard about the concerts happening on the Avenue of the Arts in the under constructions Arthaus at Broad & Spruce. This week they’re doing Broadway songs.

InBox: Come sing along to Broadway hits at the next Serenade on the Avenue this upcoming Wednesday 9/30, 6-6:30 PM – a tribute to Philly’s healthcare workers. AJ Luca (faculty) and Giacomo Fizzano (student) of @universityofthearts will perform live from the pop-up stage on the 7th floor of the Arthaus construction site, across from the Kimmel Center (Broad and Spruce). Open your windows, stroll on over and look up, or watch live via FB or IG. Masks required.



Dinner with a view

Wednesday, September 30: Dinner at Dilworth, 5 p.m.-9 p.m. SPECIAL EVENT!

– Visitors are encouraged to bring takeout meals from nearby restaurants to enjoy in the park surrounded by lush greenery, colorful umbrellas and the dancing fountain. Dinner will be offered at the Air Grille and Dilworth Park Café, along with cocktails to-go. Live entertainment will be provided from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tonight, the Opera Philadelphia will perform familiar classics during a one-night-one pop-up musical event. As always, guests should mask up.

Mother Nature:

It’s 2020 anything can happen especially rain. The #PowerThePollsPa pop up party which was originally scheduled for tonight, has moved to Thursday because of inclement weather. I’ll be there to take your photo, you’ll be there to learn how you can save democracy. A perfect pairing. See you on Thursday.

Look who stopped by #sincityphilly Sunday night. I heard he dropped more than @50cent

; He’s with Sin City’s Frank Antonio

Every Sunday is Sin City Welcomes Hospitality Workers with Service Industry Night.Gus Drakopolous, the creator and owner of Sin City and its management, brings over twenty years of experience to Philadelphia’s nightlife scene with Covid safety practices in place. (and I’m not gonna lie, I’m curious about that, should I still bring a dollar bill?)

SIN Sunday’s (Service Industry Night). The club will welcome all of Philly and tri-state area hospitality employees to come in free and Drink-4-Free before 10pm

Sin City will also begin its new Monday Night Football Special! They have the largest LED screen in the city of Philly to watch the games, as well as $25 beer buckets with their famous voodoo wings. The press release states: Located along the convenient Passyunk Avenue corridor, the cabaret nightclub is an immersive adventure encompassing the luxury and sophistication of a one-of-a-kind experience. As one of the most sought-after venues in the city, Sin City has a reputation as the foremost spot for bachelor parties, semi-private affairs, and any amenity that any world-class club could be expected to offer. There at 6130 Passyunk Ave.

