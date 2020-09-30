Photos: Shop Center City Saturday, and every day

September 30, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Shoppers appear enthusiastic to leave their homes where they’ve been cooped up for weeks and head out into the City to enjoy a little retail therapy. As the fall weather ushers in more comfortable temperatures, many of the stores are offering discounts and sales to attract consumers as well. Center City’s retailers and restaurants want you to know that they are open and are excited to see you. Last Saturday the 3rd annual Shop Center City Saturday took place, and this year more than ever it was a welcome sight to see so many people come out and support our local stores.







“Between retail and restaurants, there’s over 39,000 employees that make up 13 percent of the Greater Philadelphia area employees,” said Kelly McAllister of Center City District. “It’s important to bring those people back and bring back the jobs and support these businesses.”

“Shop Center City Saturday is an opportunity for people safely to enjoy the experiences they have been missing- shopping in a boutique rather than online, dining outdoors instead of at the kitchen table. Our Center City businesses and their staffs have been working hard to guarantee a safe, comfortable experience for shopping and dining and are excited to welcome customers back when they are ready,” said Michelle Shannon, VP of Marketing for the Center City District.







Jewelry designer and ritual shop owner Angela Monaco (c) says COVID-19 has made shoppers more aware of small businesses and how it is important to support local stores now, not only during the holidays.

Paper on Pine has moved, it’s still in Midtown Village but at 1310 Sansom Street

I ran into Jennifer Hill at Ten Thousand Villages

You might have to wait til next year to get one of those fancy red Shop Philly bags offered on Shop Center City Saturday, but you won’t have to wait to catch the sales that are ongoing in Center City right now, as well as the overall good feeling of supporting our local businesses. Here is the latest news shopping and dining Center City.

