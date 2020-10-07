Megan the Stallion Parties; Mare of Easttown Films; Adam Sandler Spotted Again in Philadelphia
The most important thing you’ll see this month. Check out this bar code for good information. OK PhillyWood is in full swing. I chitchatted last week about M Night finishing the 2nd season of Servant, and now he’s in some far away country filming Old. I noted Kate Winslet would be coming back into town to finish filming Mare of Easttown, and she has. Adam Sandler was spotted dining outside of Osteria, hang tight he was out eating again. (Source) Thanks always to my tipsters for info!!
(PS if you receive chitchat as a newsletter, you have to come to the blog to see this video as that’s how Instagram sets it up. CLICK HERE) Hot R&B singer Megan Thee Stallion was a present for a girls 16th bday party at The Four Season.
Lala’s 16th birthday party was held on the Saturday before Megan was to appear on SNL in NYC, at the newly re opened Four Seasons Hotel Presidential Suite. 15 of her besties were in attendance to celebrate the big day. Megan sang one song for the birthday girl, took photos and was whisked back to NYC for rehearsals.
Kate Winslet filmed scenes for the HBO Movie Mare of Easttown in Marcus Hook on Thursday 9/30 all day at Star Hotel Bar 1018 Market St. They closed off the surrounding blocks to keep the Covid19 set safe. While this was going on extras who were scheduled to appear at the scene shot over the weekend were getting their Covid tests, before heading to a hotel for quarantining until filming on Friday and Saturday.
Friday Mare of Easttown filmed a scene at 24th and Judson
But the bulk of the filming for Mare of Easttown over the weekend was a wedding scene they filmed at Girard College. Easy shoot. Extras were transported from quarantine hotel to set in Covid19 cleaned vans to shoot a happy wedding. Sounds like a great day. I know so many of the people working on the set feel safe, and are happy for a days work in PhillyWood.
@gemmasapienzaxo ran into Adam Sandler last week at Geno’s Steaks on Passyunk sporting his new beard. Look for more sightings around Philly as he’s filming several scenes on basketball courts in town this week.
