Mobile COVID-19 testing unit visits Philadelphia

October 7, 2020 by HughE Dillon

CATE (Community-Accessible Testing & Education), Pennsylvania’s first mobile COVID-19 testing and education unit, arrived in Philadelphia on September 26. CATE is supported by the Independence Blue Cross Foundation, the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Latino Connection, and Highmark Blue Shield. The event was one of several stops CATE will make in southeastern Pennsylvania this fall.

L to R: Dr. Angelico Razon, Philadelphia Department of Health, IBC Foundation president Lorina Marshall-Blake and George Fernandez, Founder and CEO of Latino Connection at the CATE testing event in Philadelphia where more than 50 people were tested.

Social distancing and masking guidelines will be followed at all times. Anyone can be tested, and insurance is not required. Services are offered in English and Spanish.

A video greeting from Daniel J. Hilferty, president and chief executive officer of Independence Blue Cross



Additional CATE testing locations are listed on CATEmobileunit.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/CATEmobileunit. Services are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information about COVID-19 testing in near you, visit the Department of Health’s website, health.pa.gov.

Photos by Andre Flewellen (Happy Birthday Andre!!)

