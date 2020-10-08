Scene: #POWERTHEPOLLSPA Party at Jet Wine

October 8, 2020 by HughE Dillon

The Voter Project and Jet Wine Bar (1525 South St, Phila) teamed up to present #PowerthePollsPA, a pop-up at Jet Wine Bar’s patio which will run through Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

This socially-distanced outdoor Wine Patio Pop-Up highlights the critical need for a new generation of poll workers in the upcoming election. Beginning this Thursday, October 1, and lasting through Election Day on November 3, guests are invited to Jet Wine Bar to view the exhibition of an interactive creation by Philadelphia artist Oluwafemi, and to enjoy a selection of American wines and patriotic cocktails.









Poll Worker Facts :

• Poll workers get paid for their time

• Poll workers generally work the entire day from 7 a.m. to when the polls close at 8 p.m.

• Counties throughout the commonwealth train poll workers on Election Day duties

• Being a poll worker is an additional way to participate in the election process

• A Nationwide goal is set to recruit 250,000 Americans who are interested in signing up to be Election Day workers or volunteers to keep all polling sites safe, readily open, and available for delay-free, in-person voting

Instagram & Twitter: @PowerthePollsPA • Hashtag: #powerthepollsPA • www.thevoterproject.com

#PowerthePollsPA is a collaboration among nonprofit organizations, businesses, and civic organizations such as Civic Alliance, Comedy Central, Fair Elections Center, MTV, Pizza for the Polls, and We Can Vote.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

