The Re-imagination of the Nightmare Before Tinsel

October 9, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Craft Concepts Group and owner Teddy Sourias of Philadelphia’s Christmas Pop-up Bar Tinsel will open the Nightmare Before Tinsel (116 S 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107) for the 2nd year in a row TODAY. This year, during the global pandemic, the former spooky season pop-up bar returns as a socially distanced haunted house, along with a new eatery next door Sueño, featuring traditional and fusion Mexican cuisine by Executive Chef Caroline Hough by with food, drink and art.

Society Hill

New and notable, Nightmare Before Tinsel will take on an asylum theme this year. Tinsel will also be a haunted restaurant with food, drink and art installations. Guests will purchase a ticket in advance and will have a set amount of time inside.

A brand-new haunted parklette will open outside with socially-distanced dining tables. Next door, look for a brand new restaurant to pair with Nightmare with cocktails, beer, wine and food which will also be sold to go legally out of a take-out window – while following all state and city guidelines.



To experience Nightmare before Tinsel guests must buy a time-ticketed experience ($15 to $20)

Ticket purchase includes:

1. Guest admission to Nightmare Before Tinsel

2. One complimentary beverage:

Choice of “Nightmare Cocktail,” a premium craft draft, a glass of wine or non-alchoholic beverage(Valid identification required for all adult beverages)

3. One complimentary dessert

Additional info:

*Masks are required and social distancing is enforced at this restaurant. Safety first!

*To reduce line wait guests are welcome to arrive up to a maximum 15 min prior to their ticket time to line up in a standing cue.

***Note: If you would like a table for seated dining we recommend reserving your table through Opentable.com.















What an amazing pivot this year for Nightmare before Tinsel during Covid19. Creating a minute scary moment, followed by delicious cocktails and light bites. I really enjoyed walking through the Halloween time capsule, which incorporated a lot of last year’s decor, but now it goes bump in the night. At the end you or a nearby ghoul will take that desired selfie for you to share this experience with your friends.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

