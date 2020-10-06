Travel Tuesday: Pocono Mountains Fall 2020
Before this year I never really went above Jim Thorpe in the fall. I never really experienced the Pocono Mountains. My family was a beach family, and I never saw the mountains, in fact I wasn’t a fan of fall growing up as we lived in the woods and autumn was just a reminder of raking acres of leaves, or at least every weekend in the fall of my parents property. Now I live in a condo and I embrace the leafy smell, pumpkin candles and spice latte.
wild life. Always be alert for animals crossing the street. During out trip we saw many deer, ground hogs, and a fox all near the road.
By mid afternoon our drive took us to the Roebling’s Delaware Aqueduct. Roeblings early experiment with suspension bridge design.Take rt 434 to 97 and drive along the river, which is very scenic.
But definitely get out of the car and explore the many trails along the way.