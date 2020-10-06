Travel Tuesday: Pocono Mountains Fall 2020

October 6, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Hello Tuesday. How is everyone. If you’ve been following me on social, you’ve notice I’ve been traveling a lot. It’s so rare I have free time in the fall as the soirees keep me very busy. I’m in paradise exploring my favorite season!!

Before this year I never really went above Jim Thorpe in the fall. I never really experienced the Pocono Mountains. My family was a beach family, and I never saw the mountains, in fact I wasn’t a fan of fall growing up as we lived in the woods and autumn was just a reminder of raking acres of leaves, or at least every weekend in the fall of my parents property. Now I live in a condo and I embrace the leafy smell, pumpkin candles and spice latte.







Mike and I really enjoy car touring, meaning we like to travel the highway and byways, and a lot of back roads looking at the beauty and

wild life. Always be alert for animals crossing the street. During out trip we saw many deer, ground hogs, and a fox all near the road.

We drove from an event I photographed in Gladwyne to Matamoras in the Poconos and booked a hotel through Hotel Tonight – Hampton Inn for $147. We rarely book beforehand, except if we really love a hotel, like the Lancaster Marriott, which we’re staying at next weekend again. We arrived around 9PM, but next time I would probably have done the reservation a few hours before as we got the last room.

By mid afternoon our drive took us to the Roebling’s Delaware Aqueduct. Roeblings early experiment with suspension bridge design.Take rt 434 to 97 and drive along the river, which is very scenic.















But definitely get out of the car and explore the many trails along the way.

