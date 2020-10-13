Chestnut Hill Retailers Join Together for Virtual Fall Fashion Show 10/15/20

October 13, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Join the Chestnut Hill Business District and several popular retailers (listed below) as they present the Second Chestnut Hill: Fashion’s Night In on Thursday, October 15. To ensure the safety of participating stores and models, retailers will stream from their stores and have the opportunity to showcase various outfits and discuss individual pieces while also answering questions from customers. Chestnut Hill Fashion’s Night In is meant to connect local businesses to the people that matter most — their loyal customers.

The 45-minute virtual fashion show will be hosted by Philadelphia fashion influencer Dani Maiale.

Viewers have two ways to watch the show. The fashion show will be streamed on Facebook Live on the Chestnut Hill Pa. FB Page or patrons can register for free and watch the show on Zoom (link below).

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_t3iX63nlROO1ZE0wlAlWxg (ID is: 858 4689 6481)

Artisans on The Avenue

Chestnut Hill Sports,





TC Unlimited

El Quetzal



Sara Campbell

Along with Bohemian Pink, and Jonesy’s Accessories

Chestnut Hill Fashion’s Night In is the perfect way to see a sneak peek of what you can purchase online or in person this fall and spend time virtually with friends. Before the start of the show, staff from Tavern on the Hill will provide a fall-themed specialty cocktail recipe on the Chestnut Hill Business District Event Page for all to enjoy!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

