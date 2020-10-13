Sculpture in the Garden
Located at Rose Glen and Mill Creek Roads in Gladwyne, PA, the sculpture garden will have scheduled public hours for audiences to experience and celebrate the work.
InLiquid seeks to partner with businesses, organizations, and individuals to help us offer transformative art experiences for
all ages outdoors during Sculpture in the Glen II.
This outdoor art experience directly benefits local artists and audiences, and will feature:
• Over a dozen large-scale outdoor sculptures
• Proceeds from art sales support local artists and their creative practices
• Free and open to the public with timed entrances to encourage proper social distancing
Visit the outdoor gallery, the experience will offer a perfect opportunity to get outside, practice safe, masked, social distancing, while enjoying some beautiful art in nature.
Scheduled time slots for the public will be invited to register and schedule time slots throughout the month of October. To schedule a private vernissage time slot, or a viewing throughout the month of October, please email elizabeth@inliquid.org.