Sculpture in the Garden

October 13, 2020 by HughE Dillon

InLiquid celebrates 21 years with a month-long exhibition in collaboration with the Burch Family, Sculpture in the Glen II.This sculpture garden presents work by over a dozen of the region’s outstanding visual artists, including Alex Bard, KateeBoyle, Kenn Brown, Charles Burch, Brent Crothers, Brian David Dennis, Lisa Fedon, Joshua Koffman, Leslie Matthews,Caitlin McCormack, Katia McGuirk, Michael Morgan, Amy Orr, John Parker, Rikki Saunders, Peter Slavin, Stan Smokler,Jonathan Stemler, Vicki Vinton, Hannah Vogel, and Roger Wing

Located at Rose Glen and Mill Creek Roads in Gladwyne, PA, the sculpture garden will have scheduled public hours for audiences to experience and celebrate the work.









InLiquid seeks to partner with businesses, organizations, and individuals to help us offer transformative art experiences for

all ages outdoors during Sculpture in the Glen II.

This outdoor art experience directly benefits local artists and audiences, and will feature:

• Over a dozen large-scale outdoor sculptures

• Proceeds from art sales support local artists and their creative practices

• Free and open to the public with timed entrances to encourage proper social distancing









Visit the outdoor gallery, the experience will offer a perfect opportunity to get outside, practice safe, masked, social distancing, while enjoying some beautiful art in nature.

Scheduled time slots for the public will be invited to register and schedule time slots throughout the month of October. To schedule a private vernissage time slot, or a viewing throughout the month of October, please email elizabeth@inliquid.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

