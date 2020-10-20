An Electric EVening with Sustainable Princeton & NRG

October 20, 2020 by HughE Dillon

In partnership with NRG Energy, Inc. and the Princeton Shopping Center, Sustainable Princeton hosted an electric “EVening” of fun and information about energy and how to use it efficiently. With plenty of space to social distance guest test drove an electric vehicle, took an e-bike on a spin, and learn the benefits of going electric, before dining and enjoying live music with friends.



Over 200 people came out to check out cars from the New Jersey Coalition of Automotive Retailers (NJCAR) and the Central Jersey Electric Auto Association









Guests were able to test-drive an EV and speak with dealers. At least five different vehicles –including Tesla Model 3 and Y, Kia Niro, Hyundai Kona and Audi eTron — were available for test drives! ChargePoint and Apex Solar will be on hand to explain your options and answer any questions you have about home charging.





NRG was on hand to discuss sustainable energy as they are committed to a cleaner energy future. To learn more about NRG’s commitment to Sustainable Energy Click HERE.

Sourland Electric Bikes was on hand with a half dozen e-bikes, including Pedego, Giant, and Specialized, which guests took for a trial ride. They were so much faster than I imagined. They’ve really become very popular in the past year. The price averages around $2000.

And then Mike Toub took a test drive, and said I think we should consider an electric car next time. As many of you know this past weekend we went out to Western Pa to leaf peep, and every couple hours Mike was praising the electric car, especially the pick up in the Tesla, who knows maybe in a few years we’ll be cruising the highway in a sustainable energy car.

