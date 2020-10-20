An Electric EVening with Sustainable Princeton & NRG
Guests were able to test-drive an EV and speak with dealers. At least five different vehicles –including Tesla Model 3 and Y, Kia Niro, Hyundai Kona and Audi eTron — were available for test drives! ChargePoint and Apex Solar will be on hand to explain your options and answer any questions you have about home charging.
NRG was on hand to discuss sustainable energy as they are committed to a cleaner energy future. To learn more about NRG’s commitment to Sustainable Energy Click HERE.
And then Mike Toub took a test drive, and said I think we should consider an electric car next time. As many of you know this past weekend we went out to Western Pa to leaf peep, and every couple hours Mike was praising the electric car, especially the pick up in the Tesla, who knows maybe in a few years we’ll be cruising the highway in a sustainable energy car.