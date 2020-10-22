Christmas Is Not Cancelled in Philly; Where’s Adam Sandler this week?

October 22, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Christmas is not cancelled in Philly with the announcement that the very popular Christmas Village is going to pop up again at Love Park for the holidays.

Christmas Village in Philadelphia, the authentic open-air German-style Christmas Market at LOVE Park and City Hall, is excited to announce its return from Thanksgiving Day, November 26 through Christmas Eve, December 24, 2020 with a considerably modified layout and extensive safety precautions in response to COVID-19. In its 13th season, the outdoor market will once again host a Preview Weekend on Saturday, November 21 and Sunday, November 22.

In accordance with all city and statewide guidelines, Christmas Village in Philadelphia will be set up in a socially distanced and safe way featuring only half the amount of vendors, guests will be required to wear masks. This year, visitors can still dine on and enjoy their favorite European dishes including Bratwurst, Raclette Cheese and Schnitzel in a fenced-off and crowd-controlled outdoor food court with spacing between tables.

This year’s outdoor shopping area will be set up with a one-way system around the outer limits of LOVE Park for a linear and spaced walking concept allowing proper social distancing. All vendors will be ten feet apart from each other at minimum. Vendors around the outer perimeter will also all face outward toward the street. Waiting areas for access to the food court and shopping will all be socially distanced. For more info about the new holiday season and all COVID-related changes and precautions, follow @philachristmas on FB, Twitter and Instagram or visit www.philachristmas.com.

Dates 2020:

Preview Weekend: November 21 – 22, 2020

First Day: November 26, 2020

Last Day: December 24, 2020

Hours:

Sunday – Thursday: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm

Friday – Saturday: 11:00 am – 8:00 pm

Thanksgiving Day: 11:00 am – 5:00 pm

Christmas Eve: 11:00 am – 5:00 pm

Speaking of Christmas,

The other night Adam Sandler and Queen Latifah filmed a scene for Hustle at the Italian Market, which was decorated for the holidays. In this scene the duo play a married couple taking a stroll of the popular market on an early winter evening. We won’t see the production of Hustle for a few weeks now as they’ve headed to Pottstown to film. Then to Oaks and finally they’ll spend two weeks filming scenes at the Coatesville High School’s gym. The school they’re getting over $80s for the privilege as well as a new scoreboard.

Make sure you get out and enjoy the beautiful fall weather and colors we’re having in 2020. I’ll be back tomorrow with photos from my recent trip to NE Pennsylvania. Have a great day.

