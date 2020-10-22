Uncategorized

PhillyWood: Winter Wonderland on Spruce Street for Movie

October 22, 2020 by HughE Dillon Leave a comment
After pausing for a few months because of the pandemic , the AppleTV series Servant resumed filming in July, according to a Tweet by M Night in July. The filming wrapped last month and Night headed to the Caribbean to film his next movie, OLD as I wrote. BUT it looks like the production has returned to film an additional scene. A winter wonderland, Christmas scene. A reader @ryan_wonderwall tagged me on Twitter wondering if it was the Adam Sandler Hustle movie, I knew Sandler was filming at Oaks so I was suspicious, especially when Ryan mentioned the 2100 block of Spruce Street, where the Turner house in Servant is located. When I check his photo and the movie set photo it was confirmed to me this was probably the Servant film’s missing scene.

Night also released a trailer for the season at the same time while announcing the date.
Thanks @bgrophoto for this shot of them blowing the snow on Spruce Street. Check out his page for awesome drone shots.
What’s interesting about this is last year, the first season of Servant was set in the fall, and the production had the neighborhood take down their holiday decorations and put up autumn like decorations. They even added fall colored leaves to the trees to fill in the empty trees. This year they had the neighbors take down fall decorations, and the production decorated with a snow globe of holiday.
Want to see the inside of the Dorothy and Sean Turner’s house at 2108 Spruce Street. It was last sold in 2016, and the real estate listing is still active with interior photos. Check them out here. (Thanks Ryan Wall for this show of the Turner house.)