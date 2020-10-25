LaScala’s in CC Reopens renovated and with a new name

October 25, 2020 by HughE Dillon

One of the perks of my job is meeting so many people, really nice people, and one of them is definitely Alicia DiMichele. You may remember Alicia from her popular VH1 show Mob Wives, but I only really know her from afterwards as a business women, a single mom, a popular social media star, who later married her best friend Rob LaScala, a successful restaurateur.

I attended their wedding 2 years ago at City Hall officiated by former Gov Ed Rendell. It was so beautiful.





And now their new venture, definitely a collaborative effort as Alicia helped with the interior design (the dining floor is the same one they have in their very white walled house) of the newly reopened formerly known as LaScala, now LaScala’s Fire 615 Chestnut St serving delicious, simple dishes created with recipes from Rob’s mom Rosemary LaScala, as well as Alicia, Rob told me.







Sausage and Rabe, so so good. I never have had a better dish as good as my grandmother Madeline Libertella made. She’s now passed, and the LaScala’s Fire dish brings back memories.

Chicken wings, Salmon, and the Ricotta Board. Mike loved his Chicken Parm, it was so big he’s having it for lunch today.





Rob told me he wanted to serve good Italian food, at decent prices, where people could pop in and out on their way to someplace exciting. He recommends people reserve a table via Open Table during these times. There’s indoor and outdoor dining. They have heat lamps. I felt safe, there’s hand sanitizer through out the place, and the staff was wearing their masks properly.



In addition to the beautiful dining area, they had a very large bar with lots of TV’s to catch up on your favorite sports team.

Alicia and Rob with their family on the left is my other BFF is my head Maureen Vecere, with her husband and Vince Vecere. Follow Alicia on Instagram and get to know her family. I just adore them, and her authenticity connecting with her followers. Also she shares her recipes with us as she prepares dinner, as well as what it’s like to live in a house with 5 men.

The LaScala Restaurant Group has several eateries in our area, in South Jersey and a newly opened LaScala’s Fire in Villanova.

LaScala’s Fire was a great experience. I loved the new bright look, the big windows looking out on Chestnut Street, great scene watching. The food was so good, each dish made with a little love and it tastes it. Mike wants to go back already, you know happy husband makes me happy.

The homemade Tiramisu was the best Mike’s ever had and that is his go to dessert. ( I snuck a bite and I concur.) Best of all LaScala’s Fire is easy on your wallet with most dishes under $20. HEAD ON OVER TO CBSPHILLY to see who was there last night at the Friends & Family fete, including her mom who I immediately recognized from Alicia’s InstaStories (2nd to last photo). What a doll!!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

