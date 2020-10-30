Bucks County: Peddler’s Village and Michener Art Museum Visit

October 30, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Last weekend Mike and I headed out of town to Bucks County to enjoy the beautiful fall foliage and a concert at James A. Michener Art Museum in their courtyard.





“Concert in the Courtyard” with Anthony Green and child Luke (they) last Friday night.







April 22, 2020 marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, founded in 1970 to educate the public about environmental issues impacting our planet. To commemorate this event, the Michener Art Museum will feature work by contemporary artists from the Bucks County and greater Philadelphia region that are investigating the effects of global warming, climate change, pollution, and related environmental concerns on bodies of water and aquatic species. Including large-scale painting, works on paper, sculpture and installation, this exhibition will celebrate the power of art to visualize ecological crisis and global change through the eyes of seven local artists. The exhibition runs July 20, 2020 – January 10, 2021.

Friday night Mike and I stayed at the Golden Plough Inn at Peddler’s Village. We had never been to Peddler’s Village and it was fantastic. I know my people on SM were shocked I had never been here before; it’s not that we hadn’t ever heard of it, we just never went. It was so adorable.







We loved all the shops and the grounds were beautiful. It being Halloween they had a cute scarecrow competition, which is still going on this weekend so go check it out. I’ve posted a few of my favorites.





















Before we headed home we stopped by The Hellerick Family Farm in Doylestown. Right now is their Fall Festival with lots to do. It’s free to roam around the lower area of the farm, which is what we did, but to enter the main farm grounds it’s $12 and then pay as you go to participate in some of the activities. If we had more time we would have explored the farm more, but it’s nice to know there’s an alternative in the area to the really crowded farm experiences. Plus there’s ample parking. I’ll be in Philly for the weekend, in Center City and Chestnut Hill looking for all youse dressed in your Halloween finest. Hope to see you. Stay Safe, Wear Your Mask and Vote!!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

