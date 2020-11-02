How Philly Celebrated Halloween

November 2, 2020 by HughE Dillon

In another series of Fall in Pa weekends, I spent Halloween in Lititiz, Pa. It was adorable, quaint, close to the countryside and the Wilbur Lititz, Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotel former chocolate factory and the place smelled of chocolate. I wanted to lick the walls, but instead broke my diet, again, and bought some Wilbur Chocolates from the front desk. Some of these photos are “instagram” and might not show in the email blast so you’ll have to click the PhillyChitChat link.

But Philly showed up and proved that Halloween wasn’t cancelled this year, it wasn’t the same as other years, but this is 2020.

Danielle Hankin and Chris Young were “Feeling toasty on a cold halloween. Swipe for s’more kids in costume.”

Wonder Women: Brittney Shipp, meteorologist for NBC10 with her 4 month old daughter Zoey Amore Long, and mom.

Co-worker Rosemary Connors shared a photo of her king of the juggle: 6 month old Benjamin Blaise Cross.

Azuri Elizabeth went to a friends party with mom Stacey Kracher and dad Brandon Morrison.

Folks headed to McGillins Olde Ale House to celebrate as well.

Although the Henri David Ball was cancelled this year, Henri David took a spin around his Washington Square West neighborhood.



christie_ileto

daughter



Alicia Vitarelli and family

Annie McCormack



Miguel Martinez-Valle and Ray Smeriglio



Mike Wazowski and Kitty! We scare because we care. #halloween #monstersinc #couplecostumes #ComfyHalloween

Nobody did it better than Fox29’s Alex Holley as Cardi B!!

Although Mike Jerrick was tigerlicious as well!!

Spectacular!!! So glad people still had a blast on Halloween, whether celebrated with a few people at home, at a party or at a restaurant or just taking a selfie. 2020 can’t win!!

