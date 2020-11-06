Philly Awaits Election Results – Dance Party USA

November 6, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Sorry I have been AWOL from PhillyChitChat blog, but I have been very active on Social Media, covering what’s happening in Philly regarding the counting of the votes, where to eat and especially what a beautiful autumn week we had, and will be having. Tonight I’m going to share some photos I’ve taken over the past 24hrs as Philadelphian’s, Democratic and Republican, away the counting of the mail in ballots. It was crowded, but not unfriendly.





Gritty’s where there, in fact a video I took of the Gritty’s dancing went very viral and has over 600ks views now. I wish I had attached to it a message like donate to cure cancer or house the homeless.

And then a couple #gritty s joined the #counteveryvote party in Philly pic.twitter.com/dUMr1kcy7H — PhillyChitChat (@HughE_Dillon) November 5, 2020

Hey Gritadelphia 0n the far right!! We follow each other on Instagram but have never met. In fact I never knew what he looked like.













2nd Amendment Rights!!















COUNT EVERY VOTE

This is what Democracy Looks Like !!! Thank you to everyone who got out the vote, went out and voted and dropped their ballot in the voting box. FINALLY I hope everyone sees that their VOTE DOES COUNT!!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

