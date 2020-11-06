Philly Awaits Election Results – Dance Party USA
Gritty’s where there, in fact a video I took of the Gritty’s dancing went very viral and has over 600ks views now. I wish I had attached to it a message like donate to cure cancer or house the homeless.
Hey Gritadelphia 0n the far right!! We follow each other on Instagram but have never met. In fact I never knew what he looked like.
2nd Amendment Rights!!
This is what Democracy Looks Like !!! Thank you to everyone who got out the vote, went out and voted and dropped their ballot in the voting box. FINALLY I hope everyone sees that their VOTE DOES COUNT!!