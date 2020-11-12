Chestnut Hill not as far as you think and so adorable

November 12, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Throughout the fall Mike and I went on numerous trips in Pennsylvania, especially to enjoy leaf peeping. We saved the best for last, Chestnut Hill. Chestnut Hill is a short drive from Center City, about 25 minutes. Or take Septa Bus Route 23, 77, 94, 97, L or Chestnut Hill East train. Chestnut Hill is one of the neighborhoods of Philadelphia, but it can seem a world away with it’s leafy, quaint shops, eateries and art galleries.

I’ve gone shopping and eating many times in Chestnut Hill, but this time Mike and I stayed over at the historic Chestnut Hill Hotel, 8229 Germantown Ave. (sadly no ghosts to report)







We loved it. Out of all the hotels we’ve stayed on our fall journey, this was the very favorite. The decor of the whole hotel was simple, historic, and the staff was very friendly especially at the front desk Lisa and Mindy. They also have a grab & go breakfast, which they didn’t have at a lot of other places we went to. Plus they had covid19 safety measures in place and we felt very safe. (We will be returning, sometimes you just need a staycation in someone else’s bed (looking up the rates for Thanksgiving as we speak.)

I’ve only really been in Chestnut Hill during the day, as that’s when most of the shops are open. But because we were out dancing in the streets on Saturday after the Biden/Harris win, we didn’t make it to Chestnut Hill until nearly 9PM. The eateries were open, but the shops had closed for the night. We still found magic in the streets.

Mike and I walked around for about 90 minutes soaking in the beautiful night, and scenery.









We did some window shopping.









The next day I took a morning stroll, stopping in a few stores, most are local, small family owned Philly shops stopping and marveling at the fact Main Street USA is right here in Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia. I love a good Main Street, other favorites are Doylestown and Haddonfield. It was a good trip, so perfect to end our fall “close to Philly” 2020 excursions. Normally Fall is the busy social season for PhillyChitChat and I never have a chance to take a full weekend away.

I can’t wait for Holidays on the Hill especially the long standing Chestnut Hill Stag and Doe Nights every Wednesday in December leading up to Christmas. I’ll have more on this in the coming weeks as Chestnut Hill is advertising with Philly Chit Chat to promote the holiday tradition.

