Chestnut Hill not as far as you think and so adorable

Throughout the fall Mike and I went on numerous trips in Pennsylvania, especially to enjoy leaf peeping. We saved the best for last, Chestnut Hill. Chestnut Hill is a short drive from Center City, about 25 minutes. Or take Septa Bus Route 23, 77, 94, 97, L or Chestnut Hill East train. Chestnut Hill is one of the neighborhoods of Philadelphia, but it can seem a world away with it’s leafy, quaint shops, eateries and art galleries.
I’ve gone shopping and eating many times in Chestnut Hill, but this time Mike and I stayed over at the historic Chestnut Hill Hotel, 8229 Germantown Ave. (sadly no ghosts to report)
I can’t wait for Holidays on the Hill especially the long standing Chestnut Hill Stag and Doe Nights every Wednesday in December leading up to Christmas. I’ll have more on this in the coming weeks as Chestnut Hill is advertising with Philly Chit Chat to promote the holiday tradition.
HughE Dillon, Hired Publicity Photographer for media placements – During Covid19 Pause I am showcasing Charities on blog Pro Bono
Pennsylvania SPCA
Animal protection organization in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Children’s Crisis Treatment Center
Children's Crisis Treatment Center (CCTC) passionately serves the emotional needs of children and families at risk beginning in early childhood.
Teal Butterfly Ovarian Cancer Awareness
Teal Butterfly is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to raise awareness about the early signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer by educating the public through community events and social media campaigns
Kelly’s Kidz
Our Mission Statement: Kelly’s Kidz, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering the community to fund the resources needed to provide children in pediatric hospital settings items for play.
Build Jake’s Place – Creating Inclusive Play Experiences
Jake’s Place is a nationally ranked, award-winning, all-inclusive playground located in Cherry Hill & Delran, NJ. Join our Miracle League @ccnjml Build Jakes Place
Variety Club
Variety-the Children’s Charity of the Delaware Valley would love to be considered for one the 20 spaces that you are donating. Variety works to enrich the lives of children and young adults with disabilities through social, educational, and vocational programs that nurture independence and self-confidence, and prepare them for life.
The National Disease Research Interchange (NDRI)
The National Disease Research Interchange (NDRI) is a Philadelphia based nonprofit organization with a 40-year mission to procure and distribute human biospecimens to support biomedical research worldwide.
Steppingstone Scholars Philadelphia
Steppingstone Scholars, working with families and school partners, provides rigorous educational programming and support for talented underserved students in the Philadelphia Region to achieve academic success, opportunity, and a college degree.
Career Wardrobe – Donate & shop
Using clothing to inspire change - donate & shop in Philly, DelCo & Bucks. Open to all
Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show – Nov 2020
The 44th annual Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show is organized and coordinated by Show Chair Robin Blumenfeld Switzenbaum and Show Manager Nancy O’Meara.