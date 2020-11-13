Winter Attractions Open at Dilworth Park Open

November 13, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Philadelphia’s premier wintertime attractions at Dilworth Park returned last week with new safety protocols in accord with City, State and CDC guidelines..







The Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink and Rothman Orthopaedics Cabin, featuring a new online reservation system and an open-air layout to support safe social distancing and limited rink capacity. TICKET INFO FOR Ice Skating Rink at Dilworth Park.

What can you eat at Dilworth Park:

Besides the menu at the cabin, you can enjoy pizza from the Oath Pizza truck, located next to the Winter Garden. Prices are reasonable with pies going for $8.50 to $11, with a kids mini pie for $6. There’s also Cheesy Garlic Breadsticks for $7, with savory sweets chocolate chip cookies or a chewy marshmallow bar both priced at $2.50 or chocolate brownie at $3.

Guests 21 and older can purchase warm mulled wine at the Chaddsford Winery kiosk conveniently located within the space.







My favorite part of the park is the Winter Garden: Wintergarden on the Greenfield Lawn returns to Dilworth Park this season with whimsically-crafted reindeer topiaries, seasonal plantings and an open-air layout. Visitors are welcomed with festive twinkling lights, a new rustic arbor and generous seating throughout the garden. Children and adults are free to explore the Wintergarden at no cost all season long. As a reminder, masks must be worn at all times except when eating or drinking. Head to DILWORTH PARK for info you’ll need on your next visit.

STAY TUNED FOR: The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market will once again return to Dilworth Park from Saturday, November 21, 2020 to Friday, January 1, 2021 with all new safety precautions and a reduced amount of vendors to allow proper social distancing. Dozens of artisans, designers and small businesses from the greater Philadelphia region will offer decorations, fashions and gifts inside white, festively lit tents. Visitors will be required to social distance and wear masks while shopping for their loved ones. Vendors will be spaced out in a new layout and set up at least 10 feet from each other. Organizers are also getting ready to set up the lovely wooden huts of Christmas Village across the street in LOVE Park.

