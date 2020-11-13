November 13, 2020 by HughE Dillon

It’s that time again, to give thanks on Thanksgiving Day, the annual national holiday celebrating the harvest and other blessings of the past year or in this case we’ll be thanking the harvest of 2021, which no doubt will be much better. Warning do not read this post on an empty stomach:

Philly restaurants offer The Ultimate Thanksgiving Day Menu – dine in, pick up or delivery you can enjoy all the thanksgiving tradition feast prepared by an expert chef, and best of all your supporting local restaurants.

Photos by: Eddy Marenco

Garces Events Thanksgiving Dinner is Available for pick-up at The Olde Bar, 125 Walnut St, Philadelphia

Order through Saturday, 11/21 and pick-up on 11/25

Order online at www.TheOldeBar.com

Package One –

$95/package (serves 2 with leftovers), $60 per additional guest

Garces Events serves up a Thanksgiving feast with turkey and all the trimmings, includes:

-Butter Lettuce Salad, Tart Apple,Candied Walnuts, Creamy Cheese, Maple Vinaigrette

-Rosemary Parker House Rolls, Crème Fraiche Butter, Apple Butter

-Herb Roasted Hudson Valley Turkey Breast & Gravy from the Drippings

-Cranberry-Orange Relish

-Challah Bread Stuffing, Sage, Rosemary, Dried Fruits

-Salt Roasted Beets, Whipped Chevre, Arugula, Pecan Crumble

-Brussel Sprouts, Guanciale, Pecorino

-Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Pecan, Brown Sugar

-Whipped Mashed Potatoes

-Garces’ Green Bean Casserole, Mushroom, Crispy Onions

-One piece per person-Select your pie. Pumpkin Butternut Squash, Bourbon Pecan or Caramel Apple. Smoked Cinnamon Whipped Cream

Package Two –

Cheese & Charcuterie Display $30 addition

Aged Manchego, Roquefort, Prosciutto di Parma, Speck, Chorizo Pamplona accompaniments

Package Three –

Whole Pies, $18 each – Pumpkin Butternut Squash, Bourbon Pecan or Caramel Apple, with Smoked Cinnamon Whipped Cream

Thanksgiving Dinner at Devil’s Alley in Rittenhouse Square is an annual tradition! Leave the cooking to the chefs with a full three-course dinner. First course – Butternut Squash Soup; Main Course – pick one Roasted Turkey or Bourbon Glazed Ham; select three sides including mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green beans, charred brussels sprouts, whipped sweet potatoes, macaroni and cheese or grilled sweet potatoes;

Dessert – pick one Apple Pie or Pumpkin Pie. Available for $45 per person for adults, or $20 per person for children (minus the soup). Non-alcoholic beverage included! Cocktails to go available for order as well. Delivery available through Doordash and Grub Hub – orders must be placed that day – and leave extra time for delivery please! Otherwise for pick-up order through the Devil’s Alley website.

ORDER AHEAD AND PICK UP GREAT DEALS!

Devils Alley will be open from 12:00pm – 9:00pm on Thanksgiving! We will be serving a prix fixe dinner for $45 per person, available for DINE-IN and TAKE-OUT.

Butternut Squash Soup

Choice of Turkey or Ham

Choice of 3 sides: Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Green Beans, Charred Brussel Sprouts, Whipped Sweet Potatoes w/ Marshmallows, Grilled Sweet Potatoes, Macaroni & Cheese, Cornbread Muffins

Choice of Pumpkin or Apple Pie

Fork 306 Market Street

Philadelphia, PA 19106

(215) 625-9425

Folks sticking around the city for Thanksgiving will be happy to know that Fork will be open and taking reservations from 1:00 to 7:00PM on Thanksgiving. Available for parties of up to four inside, and groups of up to six outside, guests can enjoy Fork’s feast at $75 per person. To start, each person at the table will have their choice of Green Salad with Walnuts and Pears, Grapes and Burrata, Carrot Ginger Soup or Boston Mackerel with Sweet Potato. Similarly, each guest will choose their entree from the line-up of: Trout with Shaved Leeks, Short Rib with Jus and Horseradish or Green Meadow Farm Turkey with Cranberry Chutney and Gravy. Family-style sides, served for every table, include: Roasted Apples and Brussels Sprouts, Anadama Herb Stuffing, Parker House Rolls, Mashed Potatoes and Wild Rice Stuffed Squash. To cap off the meal with something sweet, each guest will take their pick of Classic Apple Pie, Kabocha Squash Pie, Salted Honey Custard Pie or Dark Chocolate Budino.

Panorama

14 N. Front Street

Philadelphia, PA 19106

(215) 922-7800



Thanksgiving Menu To Go

Dinner for 4 people – $200 + tax (Pickup Only)

4 person minimum – $50 + tax for each additional person

All packages will be ready for pickup Wednesday, November 25 between 12:00-6:00pm

Heating instructions will be included

Pay online in advance all orders by Wednesday, November 18

TAKE-HOME MEAL KITS!

Hudson Table

1001 N 2nd St Unit 01, Philadelphia, PA 19123

(215) 982-2580

Order:

Order by 11/20 for pick-up 11/25 between 2-6pm

Feeds four people

$125 per kit

Our high-end meal kits are back for a limited time! Reheating/finishing instructions will be provided and we will be offering streamlined pickup / take out. This meal kit is intended to be 4 servings. Everything will be prepared in our controlled, sanitary, fully compliant kitchen in small-batches each day with a rotating menu, along with a small team of highly-trained team members each day to ensure cleanliness and precautions are taken. Pickup procedure is intended to be minimal to no person-to-person contact for the health and safety of our guests and team.

Brined and Roasted Turkey Breast with Gravy and Cranberry Sauce

Roasted Garlic and Sage Stuffing

Creamy Pumpkin Soup

Twice Baked Potato Casserole

Glazed Brussell Sprouts

Seasonal Berry Cobbler

Hawthornes Beer Cafe

(215) 627-3012

738 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147



Hawthornes Beer Cafe has a brand-new pastry chef and baker – and will do holiday pies for the first time. This is also a preview of a special new bakery-oriented concept from the owners coming soon! Pre-order Holiday Pies with Hawthornes Cafe! We’ve got Dutch Apple Crumb Pie, Streusel Pumpkin Pie, Gluten Free Almond Apple Pound Cake Loaf, and Crumb Coffee Cake Loaf. You can order via our website @ Hawthornecafe.com or call ahead @ 215.627.3012 Pick up dates Tuesday Nov 24, & Wednesday Nov 25th from 9:00am to 8:00pm.







Stove and Co Restaurant Group

The Bercy in Ardmore

609-870-3027, 7E Lancaster Ave, Ardmore, PA 19003

Al Pastor in Exton484-341-8888,

560 Wellington Square, Exton, PA 19341

Stove and Tap in Landsdale215-393-8277, 329 W. Main Street, Lansdale

Stove and Tap in Malvern484-450-8890, 245 Lancaster Ave, Malvern/ Frasier



Stove and Co Restaurant Group will offer take-out/ pick-up order ahead at all four properties -leave the cooking to Al Pastor, The Bercy and Stove and Tap this Thanksgiving with a Thanksgiving Feast for 2 or for 4-6 people. Order by November 19th and pick-up by November 25th.

Chef Joseph Monnich and his culinary team present turkey and all the trimmings with mixed green salad, cornbread, traditional mashed potatoes, traditional stuffing, cider glazed brussels sprouts, smoked turkey and pumpkin walnut cake.

Price is $90 for two people, or $225 for four to six people. Add on mulled wine for $30 or Mac N Cheese for $25. Other cocktails to go packages are available as well. Call and place your order today!

