Post Brothers and Keller Williams Black Label Open House at The Atlantic

May 6, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Wednesday April 28, 2021, Post Brothers and Keller Williams Black Label hosted an event for local realtors to show off the Atlantic apartment building at Broad & Spruce Streets in Center City.

The Post Brothers’ luxury apartment building which opened in 2019, was designed by Rafael Viñoly, the Uruguayan-born, New York-based starchitect who designed the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts across the street.





During the open house guests took tours of the building, as well as enjoyed food by Steak 48 steakhouse which is located on the ground floor of of the luxury building, a wine tasting by Delicato Family Wines, cocktails by Mad Drinks and Co.







Live art by Alloyius Mcilwaine, and music by DJ Xtina

Black Label Luxury Real Estate Managing Partners John Bolaris and Andrea Desy Edrei with Mike Skokowski





The Post Brothers Team at the Atlantic

Anthony Scotland, Kristen Mauro, Najah Smith and Kevin Barney











Each unit is SMART and has an iPad that serves as the nerve center of the apartment’s controls, allowing users to program and adjust the climate controls, window shades and lighting from a single control point. All the electricity the building consumes is wind-generate. As a result, The Atlantic has earned LEED Gold certification for the environmentally sensitive adaptive reuse of its building.





Roof Top Playground

Roof top dog park





After the open house was over everyone got to take home a succulent, which have become very popular in the past year, as has luxurious, spacious living. Did I mention the full size, very equip gym. Check out The Atlantic For Yourself.

