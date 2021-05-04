ToDo: Love Your Park, Galas, Restaurant Weeks, Ben Simmons New Gal Pal

May 4, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Hello PhillyChitChat readers. Sorry for the double post, but Philly is opening quickly. People are vaccinated, #vaxandrelaxed and they are eager to get out. I am being booked several times a week, which makes me so happy, and my Covid19 depression is in the rear view mirror. Also want to remind you if you are subscribed to PhillyChitChat before 2014, and receive the email around noon or 3PM, can you re subscribe at the top of the page on the left. Seems Feedburner is going away July 1. OK Let’s see what’s on the calendar of events.







Sixers standout Ben Simmons was spotted leaving Steak 48 last week by Will Helms (that dude gets so many sports snaps). Ben was celebrating the Sixers win last Wednesday with family, and his new lady love British Model Maya Jama. The two have even been spotted at a Target near Simmons house in South Jersey. He’s a regular guy, his last model squeeze Kendall Jenner got dates at Best Buy, where they bought a vacuum cleaner, Williams-Sonoma where they bought a few pots and pans and dining at Double Knot, Top Golf and the Cherry Hill Mall. Wanting to impress Maya he skipped Gran Luxe Cafe, where Bendall was spotted a few years back, and went to the very hot and happening Steak 48, where they are booked solid for weeks. I was able to get in last week and it was as always, delicious. (Ben Simmons Maya)



Chit Chat and Chew during the Upcoming Restaurant Weeks in our Area



Spotted last night: Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod & Saki at Estia and Gus from D’Angelo’s at Little Pete’s at 2400 Fairmount, yes there is one left.

May 17-28, 2021* $20 Lunch & $35 Dinner

Enjoy special three-course meals at participating restaurants. Explore options for dine-in, delivery, or takeout today!

*Not all restaurants are serving lunch, and not all restaurants are participating on the weekend. MORE INFO HERE>

May 6 – 16th: Ardmore Restaurant Week returns after a year off with 10 days of fixed-price lunches and dinners at new and familiar spots. Delice et Chocolat, Buena Vista Mexican, Hunan, Jack McShea’s, Marokko, Tired Hands Fermentaria and others are back with $20, $25 and $30 meal deals,

The GreaterPhiladelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (GPHCC) proudly announces the return of Dine Latino Restaurant Week, taking place from May 5, 2021 (Cinco de Mayo) through May 9, 2021. Fueling the region’s food-lovers’ sense of adventure as they discover or rediscover Latino cuisine, the five-day culinary event will offer patrons one (1) complimentary appetizer or dessert with the purchase of two (2) dinner entrees.

Our friends at Chestnut Hill Business District will launch a new monthly series, Second Saturdays this Saturday May 8, highlighting Chestnut Hill’s vibrant arts scene. Each month, the event will allow the arts to come alive on splendid, tree-lined streets along the 7600 to 8600 blocks of Germantown Avenue. Additional Second Saturdays will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on June 12, July 10, August 14, September 11, October 9, and November 13; rain dates will fall on the following Saturday. With live music, retail and restaurant specials, and family-friendly activities, Second Saturdays offer art enthusiasts, collectors, and casual spectators plenty of reasons to visit Chestnut Hill.

Another event happening on May 8, Philadelphia’s annual Love Your Park Week kicks off. This year’s Love Your Park Week features a mix of volunteer service opportunities and celebration of Philadelphia parks, both in-person and virtual. Love Your Park Week runs citywide May 8-16, 2021. All cleanup events will be capped at 25 total participants and will follow COVID-19 health protocols per Philadelphia’s Department of Public Health. All participants are required to wear masks.

Love Your Park Scavenger Hunt: For the first time ever, discover the fascinating facts and stories behind Philadelphia’s neighborhood parks by participating in a free Love Your Park Scavenger Hunt, launching May 8 and running until May 31. Scavenger hunters can participate by downloading the free GooseChase app to their smartphone and completing each mission at their own pace in various parks across the city (search for “Love Your Park Scavenger Hunt”). Participants who complete all missions during Love Your Park Week will receive prizes, including a Fairmount Park Conservancy membership and merchandise. Learn more at myphillypark.org/lyp-scavengerhunt.

For a full list of events, go to loveyourpark.org.

GALAS GALORE – Party In A Box for a Good Cause

Help BalletX Virtual Premier Party is Thursday May 6, honoring Heather Watts and Jane G. Pepper. It’s free, but there is a suggested donation. Each level brings value as well as swag for you. Click here for Info. Support local dancers, and Ballet X!! It’s fun and makes you feel so good.



SAVE THE DATE for this event which helps those in need dress for success on their way to a promising future:

Celebrate a year in boxes and the success of our clients at The Wardrobe’s Virtual Interactive Party Wednesday, June 9. This year, you won’t just be watching a show, but coming to a VIP Event where our guests of honor – our clients – take center stage. Our goal is to raise $40,000 to launch our new Wardrobe Box Program throughout the region.

The party comes to you in an immersive event where you can choose your experience. Tickets start at $50 to view the program and higher levels give you the opportunity to toast with hors d’oeuvres delivered to your door, virtually network with fellow attendees, and even host your own VIP room. But your tickets today!

I’m going to miss this Saxby’s location at 18th and Chestnut Streets

