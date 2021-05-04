Philadelphia Signature Properties KW Friends & Family Affair at Franklin Square
David Atis, loan officer of Summit Home Mortgage; Solon Alpohoritis, principal of Philadelphia Signature
Properties, Dafni Dimopoulos, realtor of PSP team, Joshua Giddings, branch manager of Summit Home
Mortgage, Christopher Stevens, GM of Keller Williams Philadelphia and PSP partner; Rachel McCarthy,
PSP marketing manager, Henry Berenato, PSP realtor, Clayton T. Pronold Esq., principal of Luxury Land
Transfer title services.
Philadelphia Signature Properties (PSP) hosted their annual Spring Friends & Family Event in Philadelphia at Franklin Square Park, which coincided with the turning on of the Franklin Fountain for the season.
“We chose the Franklin Square as a launching point because of its key location in Philadelphia,” said
Solon Alpohoritis, principal of PSP, “Its family-friendly amenities –including a mini-golf course, a
carousel, a spectacular fountain show, and pavilion—really invite such group gatherings. When we were
first brainstorming ideas, The Franklin Square became the best destination to pilot our first event.”
“As brand ambassadors of Philadelphia,” says Chris Stevens, General Manager of Keller Williams
Philadelphia and PSP business partner, “it is part of our mission as realtors to support Philadelphia as a
great destination to gather as it was before businesses shut down from Covid. For many of us on the
PSP team, this was our first in-person gathering since the Covid shut down last Spring with extended
team members at Franklin Square.”
Director of Growth Development Kevin Toll and his wife, Megan, of The Toll Group also attended the
event with their two children. Toll heads the newest office location in Conshohocken as part of Keller
Williams Philadelphia expansion into the Western suburbs.
Also in attendance was Steve Han (r) from the Wilmington, Delaware branch of Keller Williams with friend Ray Thacker.
Ryan McCarthy, Jennings Sigmond Law Firm; Sandy McCarthy, PSP client; Sarah (Bottom left) and Kaitlyn
McCarthy, Philadelphia Teacher
Giorgo Economou, Regional IT Director of Seasons Pizza franchise (PA, MD, DE), and sister in law Dafni Dimopoulos, realtor of PSP team, with daughter, Elise;
Philadelphia Signature Properties offers real estate, mortgage, and title services supportive of luxury
properties in the Greater Philadelphia region. As a one-stop shop for consultations to first-time home
buyers, second home buyers, and investors interested in commercial and residential sectors, the PSP
team is a collective of realtors, Summit Home Mortgage, Inc. team members, and Luxury Land Transfer
title services. PSP is not exclusive to luxury price points. Their team brings 10+ years of real estate and
marketing experience to meet all of their clients’ needs. Most recent luxury listings under Solon
Alpohoritis’ helm include the sale of Hahnemann owner Joel Freedman’s home at 2100 Locust Street for
$2.35 million and 923 Clinton Street, which went under contract at listing price in a matter of hours last
Friday.