Philadelphia Signature Properties KW Friends & Family Affair at Franklin Square

May 4, 2021

David Atis, loan officer of Summit Home Mortgage; Solon Alpohoritis, principal of Philadelphia Signature

Properties, Dafni Dimopoulos, realtor of PSP team, Joshua Giddings, branch manager of Summit Home

Mortgage, Christopher Stevens, GM of Keller Williams Philadelphia and PSP partner; Rachel McCarthy,

PSP marketing manager, Henry Berenato, PSP realtor, Clayton T. Pronold Esq., principal of Luxury Land

Transfer title services.

Philadelphia Signature Properties (PSP) hosted their annual Spring Friends & Family Event in Philadelphia at Franklin Square Park, which coincided with the turning on of the Franklin Fountain for the season.

“We chose the Franklin Square as a launching point because of its key location in Philadelphia,” said

Solon Alpohoritis, principal of PSP, “Its family-friendly amenities –including a mini-golf course, a

carousel, a spectacular fountain show, and pavilion—really invite such group gatherings. When we were

first brainstorming ideas, The Franklin Square became the best destination to pilot our first event.”

Christopher Stevens, GM of KW Philadelphia and PSP partner, Erin Stacia Stevens.

“As brand ambassadors of Philadelphia,” says Chris Stevens, General Manager of Keller Williams

Philadelphia and PSP business partner, “it is part of our mission as realtors to support Philadelphia as a

great destination to gather as it was before businesses shut down from Covid. For many of us on the

PSP team, this was our first in-person gathering since the Covid shut down last Spring with extended

team members at Franklin Square.”

Rachel McCarthy, PSP Marketing, and Sarah Ajodhasingh, Advance Philly & Resnick Development

Director of Growth Development Kevin Toll and his wife, Megan, of The Toll Group also attended the

event with their two children. Toll heads the newest office location in Conshohocken as part of Keller

Williams Philadelphia expansion into the Western suburbs.

Also in attendance was Steve Han (r) from the Wilmington, Delaware branch of Keller Williams with friend Ray Thacker.

Ryan McCarthy, Jennings Sigmond Law Firm; Sandy McCarthy, PSP client; Sarah (Bottom left) and Kaitlyn

McCarthy, Philadelphia Teacher

Giorgo Economou, Regional IT Director of Seasons Pizza franchise (PA, MD, DE), and sister in law Dafni Dimopoulos, realtor of PSP team, with daughter, Elise;

Philadelphia Signature Properties offers real estate, mortgage, and title services supportive of luxury

properties in the Greater Philadelphia region. As a one-stop shop for consultations to first-time home

buyers, second home buyers, and investors interested in commercial and residential sectors, the PSP

team is a collective of realtors, Summit Home Mortgage, Inc. team members, and Luxury Land Transfer

title services. PSP is not exclusive to luxury price points. Their team brings 10+ years of real estate and

marketing experience to meet all of their clients’ needs. Most recent luxury listings under Solon

Alpohoritis’ helm include the sale of Hahnemann owner Joel Freedman’s home at 2100 Locust Street for

$2.35 million and 923 Clinton Street, which went under contract at listing price in a matter of hours last

Friday.

