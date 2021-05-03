The AOX (Audio Oxygen) Derby Was So Much Fun

May 3, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Vaxed and Relaxed seems to be the theme these days as Philly comes alive again with people out and about, and come out they did at the AOX Derby this past weekend in Old Kensington at The Secret Garden. (Who runs this, we need more events there.)

Local entertainment duo Jrn Aris & Timmo (r) put this event together



while sounds were provided by an afternoon of DJ’s including DJ Aktive, Mr. Hollywood DJ, Dj Heat & Eric Wortham,

sponsored by Makers Mark.

Timmo told the crowd that this is my first official sponsored showcase of talent in Philadelphia ,and this was created his cousin Jrdn Aris (right, with his parents and 90 year old grandmother) who helped me to create my style of music, he’s an amazing producer , singer , rapper and songwriter he’s the next Kanye West . Audio Oxygen is Jrdn’s creation and I’m honored to be a part of it as his first artist.

Honored at AOX Derby was cashmereeeeeeeeee (Donna Russ) for all the work she put into planning and getting the word out on the successful day.



Happy Birthday Millie











Candance Johnson, Mike Jerrick, Alex Holley and Timmo









