HAPPENING NOW: BLOOM PHILLY Contest – Here’s the Categories!

May 2, 2021 by HughE Dillon

This year’s Bloom Philly! decorating contest has blossomed. From Fishtown to Ardmore, South Street to New Jersey, a total of 125 businesses and restaurants are decorating their businesses and creating delicious food and drinks in celebration of the upcoming Philadelphia Flower Show, “HABITAT: Nature’s Masterpiece,” June 5 – 13, at FDR Park in South Philadelphia.

The Bloom Philly! Contest serves two purposes — to raise awareness and attention for the Philadelphia Flower Show and to spread joy and cheer throughout the region by creating beautiful, floral-inspired décor and menu items that pay homage to the Flower Show’s legacy.

Public safety is a critical component for the upcoming Show and adherence to recommendations from the CDC and City/State health officials is paramount to Show planning. PHS will continue to work closely with health officials with updated guidance available at PHSonline.org.

All participants in the Bloom Philly! Contest receive two (2) complimentary tickets to the Philadelphia Flower Show. Winners of various competitive categories receive four (4) tickets in addition to the prizes offered by Bloom Philly! partners and sponsors, including premier Flower Show event and experience tickets, such as Flowers After Hours and complimentary food and beverage offerings at the Flower Show. Select winners will receive a cash prize courtesy of Clarke & Cohen, the Official Bloom Philly! Contest Cash Prize Sponsor.

𝓙𝓮𝓷𝓷𝓲𝓯𝓮𝓻 𝓡𝓮𝓮𝓭 |𝙵𝚕𝚘𝚛𝚊𝚕 𝙴𝚟𝚎𝚗𝚝 𝙳𝚎𝚜𝚒𝚐𝚗𝚎𝚛 + 𝙰𝚛𝚝𝚒𝚜𝚝| 🌿❤️🌈 – NJ, PA + travel linktr.ee/Jenniferdesigns

Khadijah of Sugarluxe

Check out more information on BLOOM PHILLY the contest and categories HERE

Stop by and visit the PHS Pop Up Beer Gardens – South Street and Manayunk

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

