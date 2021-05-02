HAPPENING NOW: BLOOM PHILLY Contest – Here’s the Categories!
The Bloom Philly! Contest serves two purposes — to raise awareness and attention for the Philadelphia Flower Show and to spread joy and cheer throughout the region by creating beautiful, floral-inspired décor and menu items that pay homage to the Flower Show’s legacy.
All participants in the Bloom Philly! Contest receive two (2) complimentary tickets to the Philadelphia Flower Show. Winners of various competitive categories receive four (4) tickets in addition to the prizes offered by Bloom Philly! partners and sponsors, including premier Flower Show event and experience tickets, such as Flowers After Hours and complimentary food and beverage offerings at the Flower Show. Select winners will receive a cash prize courtesy of Clarke & Cohen, the Official Bloom Philly! Contest Cash Prize Sponsor.
Stop by and visit the PHS Pop Up Beer Gardens – South Street and Manayunk