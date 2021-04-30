Rothman Retro Roller Rink Opened TODAY at Dilworth Park!

April 30, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Today Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink open with great fanfare and confetti. The retro rink will offer outdoor roller skating at Dilworth Park beginning Friday, April 30 through Sunday, June 27( hmm right before July 4th, wonder what’s in store for that space then?). The rink will follow City, State, and CDC COVID-19 guidelines, including mask requirements, a reduced capacity and enhanced cleaning protocols.

The rink’s retro-inspired design will feature a checkerboard floor and market lights. A colorful installation of overhead hula-hoops – designed and fabricated by Philadelphia’s Lucky Dog Studio – will add even more whimsy to the space.

Hour-long sessions will be offered to the public Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m.-8:45 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-11:15 p.m. with 15 minute scheduling buffers between each session. Admission is $8 for children 10 and younger, and $10 for adults; roller skate rental is $5. Matinee Skate will offer $5 off of admission to guests of all ages on Mondays and Tuesdays from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Rink patrons should book sessions in advance through an online reservation system. Limited in-person sales may be offered onsite. Patrons will be able to purchase locks and reserve lockers. To purchase tickets and for additional information about ticketing procedures and other rink amenities, visit rothmanrink.ticketsocket.com.



Guests can also relax by the Air Grille’s pop-up beer garden. Delicious menu items, like a double stacked bacon burger and nacho fries, will be the perfect pick-me-up for hungry skaters. Refreshing beverages like Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer, tasty cocktails to-go made with Hornito’s Tequila and frozen cocktails featuring Haku Japanese Vodka will be available to adults 21 and older. The Dilworth Park Café will also be open with a variety of options, including desserts and snacks for the kids. Sections of Dilworth Park’s interactive fountain will be active on either side of the roller rink.

All programs are weather permitting and subject to change. Dilworth Park is located at 1 S. 15th St., on the west side of City Hall. Visit DilworthPark.org to learn more.

