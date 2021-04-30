Fashion Friday: PFS Oscar Viewing Party

April 30, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Sunday evening the 93rd Annual Academy Awards red carpet took place in real life for the first time since 2019, in Hollywood, and the Philadelphia Film Society held their 8th Annual Oscar Viewing Party at Cira Green in University City. I wrote a bit about Sunday’s event yesterday, but there’s more to say and see. People brought the fashion. They were so very excited to be out, and see friends and enjoy life.





Nothing short of spectacular as the PFS Oscar viewing party was the first large scale event to happen during the pandemic. It was great to see so many friends, and although many still wore masks you could see the smile through their eyes. It was like a phoenix rising from the ashes.











In the new normal a buffet seems to still be fine, but the food will be individually packaged.









The crew from the Philadelphia Fashion Week, which just concluded virtually last week. The next one will probably be in person, in September.

What a fantastic week for us here at PhillyChitChat, we shot 2 client events, and a few non client events. We went out to dinner, and celebrated today, life, the impending opening. NYC is fully opening July 1. Thank you so much to everyone who is making it possible to return to the new normal. I can’t wait to photograph youse. HughE

