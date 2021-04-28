InBox: Grab A Pen EVENTS are Back: Spring Arts, Derby Day, Dori at Boyds, Mom Fun, Photo Shoot Giveaway!!

April 28, 2021 by HughE Dillon

And we're back, and by back I mean Philly Chit Chat is getting booked up like crazy to photograph events, openings, re openings, garden parties and restaurant launches. You know what else is back, the Fountain at Franklin Square.

Create and Purchase Unique Mother’s Day Gifts by Dori Desautel Broudy

Note from Dori: On Saturday, May 1st, please join Dori at the @suburbansquare location of Boyds in #Ardmore from 12-2PM, as we create one-of-a-kind Mother’s Day cards for mamas everywhere.



Registration information will be available through Boyds’ Ardmore location.

MAY 1, 2021: We gladly invite you to a new refreshing experience . This is an eclectic engagement curated by Jrdn Aris , Timmo Russ & Nate Rogers . This vibe is sponsored by Makers Mark bourbon whiskey. Doors open at 1pm. Table Seating starts at 230pm and Doors will be closed by 4pm . There is very limited standing room , table reservations are required and based on CD regulations 80% of the events attendees must be seated . TICKETS

CONTACT JS FOR TABLE RESERVATIONS : 404-909-4640 Dress-code requirements are highly encouraged to appear in Kentucky Derby styled fashion. Ladies get your cocktail dresses & sunhats ready ! Fellas prepare your dinner jacket and wild patterned bowties:) Catered Kentucky Derby Menu by Eatable Delights.



(So excited to be attending and shooting this event. Bring your smile, and wear your fancy Derby duds.)

Location 215 Presents Spring Arts Pop-up

MAY 2, 2021: Kicking off Philadelphia’s long awaited spring season, Location 215 (990 Spring Garden Street) is hosting a “spring garden” artist market on May 2nd, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Featuring a line up of owner Jen Blauvelt’s favorite local creatives, the space will house a unique pop-up shopping experience in addition to a designer showcase. For more information go to https://www.location215philly.com/ Get event updates by following @location215 along on Instagram, and Facebook, and share the event virtually by using the hashtag #SpringIntoLocation215.

Cherry Street Pier – Photo Provided

InBOX: Philadelphia, PA – FCM Hospitality announces the 2021 opening for The Garden at Cherry Street Pier featuring stunning waterfront views, beer garden vibes, seasonal summer sips and local fare. The outdoor oasis is a stunning open-air eatery with 20,000 square feet of space featuring 250 covered shaded seats, floor to ceiling trees, blooming flowers, lush greenery, wooden picnic benches, modern art, urban design – and of course, amazing day and night views of the sunning Benjamin Franklin Bridge. For food, look for a menu of casual bites including sandwiches, salads, dips, snacks – as well as pastries and breads from the famous Lost Bread Co. For beverages, look for all of your favorite summer sips and seasonal selections, including beer, wine, cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages. Notable selections include beer created at FCM Hospitality’s Craft Hall by Mainstay Independent Brewing and also Philadelphia’s first black-owned brewery Two Locals Brewing Company. Hours to start are Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4:00pm to 10:00pm, Fridays from 5:00pm to 11:00pm, Saturdays, from Noon 12:00pm to 11:00pm, and Sundays from 12:00pm to 10:00pm. Reservations are required for days of operation, with walk-in reservations welcome when space permits. Reservations and menus are now available on the website at cherrystreetgarden.com and on Resy. Follow @CherryStGarden on Instagram and Facebook for season updates.

Here’s another fun thing to do for Mother’s Day with your mom, Prime Rib will be hosting an interactive Floral Making Class in celebration of Mother’s Day on Saturday, May 8th

Brunch Floral Making Class at Prime Rib

Presented by Petals Lane

ALL AGES

In celebration of Mother’s Day, The Prime Rib at Live! Casino & Hotel will be hosting an interactive floral making class on Saturday, May 8th from 12-3 p.m. Guests will be guided through the arrangement in partnership with local florist, Petals Lane, while enjoying a specially curated Prime Rib brunch menu and signature cocktails.

Adult guests can enjoy a cocktail, appetizer, entrée and dessert from the following delicious items:

Cocktails: Pear Tree Bellini, Sunday Surprise

Appetizer Trio: Lump Crab Deviled egg, Shrimp Cocktail & Avocado Toast

Entrees: Spring Vegetable Salad, Crab Cake Benedict & Ciabatta French toast

Dessert: Strawberry Shortcake

Kids 12 and under can join in on the fun with a special easily arranged display and a 4 oz. Prime Burger with Hand Cut Fries.

Tickets are available for purchase on Eventbrite and are $150 for adults and $50 children 12 and under. Photos can be found here. I’d love for you to consider this for any Mother’s Day event round ups you may be working on. Happy to answer any questions or provide more information.

InBox: Philadelphia, PA (March 23, 2021) – East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District (EPABID) is hosting “Garden Days”, a new verdant three-week themed series of events with a tie-in to the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s (PHS) Bloom Philly! celebration ahead of the Philadelphia Flower Show at nearby FDR Park in South Philadelphia. Garden Days begins on Saturday, May 8 and runs through Memorial Day Monday, May 31. Matching up with the theme of “Habitat: Nature’s Masterpiece”, East Passyunk Avenue’s independently owned shops, restaurants, and bars will showcase direct and thematic connections to the positive impact that plants and gardening have on our communities and lived environment. In addition, EPABID will present a number of socially distanced interactive opportunities over the course of the campaign.

“Spring is the perfect time to safely celebrate everything in bloom, and we’re excited to have East Passyunk Avenue be part of PHS’ Bloom Philly! campaign, calling attention to pollinators, landscapes, and ecosystems,” said EPABID Executive Director Adam Leiter. “We’re looking forward to seeing great verdant visuals, and having the public enjoy fun and informative events along with all the delicious flavors that the Avenue is known for.”

MOTHERS DAY PHOTOS SHOOT GIVEAWAY

Head to Instagram: Here are the rules! You must follow @hailey_photography and @juliakicksass, tag three mamas, repost in your story, and post “done” under this post so we know! Drawings will be on Mother’s Day May 9th at 10am. Winners will be DM’ed and must respond within 30 minutes or another winner will be selected.

