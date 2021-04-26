News: Good Bye Drew Smith, Kristen Rodgers, Congrats Alondra Anaya

April 26, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Hope you had a beautiful weekend. So much happening in town, people are emerging from their year long pandemic pods, most fully vaccinated.

Philly Chit Chat is getting hired to shoot parties again, and placing them in the media, it’s what we do!! See About for more info. OK let’s check out HughE Around Town…

On the verge of opening is Lamberti Pizza & Market at 7th and Chestnut. Good news I hear Stephen Starr’s Jones across the street is planning to open, as Jones, not as one of the concepts.

Congrats to Telemundo’s Alondra Anaya who got engaged to her beau earlier this month.

Which was perfect timing as roomie and co worker Miguel Martinez-Valle, Telemundo and NBC10 has moved in with his beau Raymond Smeriglio this passed weekend. They already have a favorite corner in their new home.









Moving On another of Miguel’s co-worker, Drew Smith, NBC10. He’s moving back home to Boston, as his partner Fede finishes up his medical degree. I’ll miss them so much, but am so happy for them both and the great love they share.

Another fond farewell to Kristen Rodgers, Fox29’s sports anchor since 2017, she recently left to join her love in Hawaii. You can’t fault anyone for following their heart. So happy for my friends, congrats to all of them. Staying….









✨🥂✨

Happy Birthday to Fox 29’s Alex Holley. What a joy to call her my friend. She is exactly who you see on TV, warm, friendly, kind, generous , talented and funny!! Love you Alex Holley, Philly is lucky to have you.

