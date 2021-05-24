Tidbits: Calum Hood Spotted, Tiki Boats, Element Hotel, French Toast Beer, you bet….

May 24, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Hello ChitChatters, hope you had a good weekend. Oh my gosh, business is bounding back and I’m kinda prepared. What did I do that whole year, my office is still a mess and my camera needs to be cleaned. I had a great weekend, I photographed the opening of the most adorable hotel in Wildwood, you’re going to love it. I’ll write about my visit this week. Today I am going to review some of the events I covered this past week but haven’t posted about them here yet.

The Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest opened earlier this month along with an exciting program of appropriately-sized performances, events and exhibits at the year-round Cherry Street Pier. Wednesday Spruce Street Harbor park re opens with some exciting new food offerings. The Delaware River Waterfront Corporation (DRWC) is excited to welcome visitors back with continued socially distanced beer gardens and safe take-away food options, sit-down reservations compliant with current outdoor dining regulations, and additional measures in place to ensure that visitors can take advantage of the Summer and enjoy all that the Waterfront has to offer, comfortably and safely, from Washington Pier all the way to Race Street Pier. A perfect way to kick off summer in Philly Memorial Day Weekend. Spotted at the Blue Cross RiverRink on the Ferris Wheel Sunday night was Calum Hood, famed band member of 5SOS, no word on why he is here, but a few years back he did tweet that “Philly has pretty girls.” Anyone else see him, is he dating one of our pretty girls?

Speaking of Spruce Street Park and Cherry Street Pier Charisse McGill and Lokal Artisan Foods, who serves her famous French Toast bites at both places, recently launched a new French Toast Bites Ale – a smooth and malty collab with Yards Brewing Company. Folks at the launch party told me it was so delicious, you could even smell the maple syrup before the first sip. Could it be the next Mimosa. Charisse tells me that not only can you get it at Summerfest but local Acme’s carry it as well. It’s about $13 for a 4 pack.







Earlier this year, the announcement of the launch of the Pau Hana Tiki Boat Tours set the internet on fire. Last week the Somers Point/Ocean City based company held their official launch voyage, offering boat rides, beginning at two-hours long, for up to six guests. Pau Hana is a Hawaiian phrase meaning “the time after work.” The boats will be available for sunset cruises, as well as at sunrise and in the afternoon. Guests will have the option to play their own music and bring their own food and beverages. Later on, catering packages with local food partners will be available, too.



I really appreciate the green leafy “ribbon” for the official ceremony.



At Element Philadelphia, guests will be energized with a food and beverage program that prioritizes fresh, healthy ingredients. A complimentary Rise breakfast starts the day and the Relax evening reception invites guests to unwind together in the Sky Lobby. Balanced grab-and-go meals, snacks and beverages are available from the Restore gourmet pantry, which features products from local producers. In addition, guests are invited to eat well from the comfort of their own room. With kitchens stocked with everything needed to create a home-cooked meal, Element hopes to inspire guests by introducing local culinary and nutritional voices to provide easy-to-follow recipes. These digital recipes and meal ideas, which will be accessible via in-room QR codes and in pre-arrival emails, will feature fresh, local ingredients that can be picked up at iconic neighborhood markets such as Di Bruno Brothers and Reading Terminal Market.









The Element hotel at 1441 Chestnut St. opened on last Friday, adding 460 rooms to the Center City market as Philadelphia heads into what tourism and city officials have called a summer comeback. It’s a beautiful hotel, with views of the City worth the budgeted price it cost to stay there. The rooms are spacious and have kitchenettes. The gym is well equipped and even I was inspired to start working out again. Gotta lose those pandemic pounds. It was so nice to see old friends, and business folks again. There’s a business center, a grab & go market. Head to their press release to really appreciate what they have to offer. We are truly on the way back. Chit Chat with you tomorrow.

