IBX Foundation Collaborates with Temple University to Create a Pathway to Nursing for Students of Color

October 19, 2021 by HughE Dillon

CEO Greg Deavens, (on right) Temple president Jason Wingard with IBC Foundation Healthcare Scholars, (l to r) Hannah Mahler Sakeesha Similien, Jamirah Branch, and Justine Jones.

The Independence Blue Cross Foundation (Foundation) announced new grant funding for a collaboration with Temple University’s College of Public Health and Department of Nursing to create a direct pathway to nursing from high school to college for students of color. The IBC Foundation Healthcare Scholars Pipeline Program will provide full four-year scholarships, which cover tuition and educational expenses, for students of color pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree at Temple University.





Dr. Lorina Marshall–Blake, President of the IBC Foundation



The program will:

 Provide full 4-year academic scholarships for up to 20 students of color to pursue a Bachelor of

Science in Nursing degree from Temple

 Support students through learning communities, tutoring, and additional academic resources

 Offer mentorship and experiential learning opportunities for high school students to raise awareness of

nursing as a career and help them meet Temple admissions criteria

 Provide job placements within Temple University Health System upon graduation

“A diverse nursing workforce is essential to providing culturally competent care in communities of color, so we must make sure nursing education is an option for all who want to enter the career,” said Gregory E. Deavens, Independence Blue Cross president and CEO. “Independence is a champion of health equity and social change, tackling challenges through partnerships like the Healthcare Scholars Pipeline Program. We are proud to work with Temple University and Philadelphia-area high schools to launch this program and mark another milestone in our twenty-year journey of support for nursing.”

Dr. Jason Wingard, president of Temple University.

“We’re immensely grateful to have the Independence Blue Cross Foundation as a partner in this important endeavor,” said Dr. Jason Wingard, president of Temple University. “Through this collaboration, our College of Public Health will facilitate the development of a pipeline of highly-talented and diverse nurses. The importance of intentionally targeting these frontline practitioners is crucial given the current complexities of the healthcare system. So, we’re excited to collaborate with the Independence Blue Cross Foundation to enhance equity and access of training in support of preparing a best-in-class workforce.”

Steve Fera is executive vice president of public affairs at Independence Blue Cross (Independence).

Senator Christine Tartaglione, Councilperson Shariff Street, Councilperson Cindy Bass, with teachers, mentors, and students from Temple

In addition to full scholarships, students will receive academic support including paid internships, learning communities and mentorships to further support their undergraduate nursing experience and academic achievement. The initial cohort will include five students from north Philadelphia and surrounding neighborhood high schools and will later expand to additional schools and up to 20 students.

