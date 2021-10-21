New Space: BLDG39 Held A Fall Open House

October 21, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Last week I checked out a new event space >> BLDG39 at the Arsenal which is a re-adaptive historical & industrial style event venue in the Bridesburg section of Philadelphia. It is located right off i-95 only 15 minutes from Center City with ample parking for guests. BLDG39 hosted a Fall Open House for guests to experience tasty food selections, craft cocktails, and entertainment from their food partners, vendor partners, and local beverage partners. It was very easy to get to, and they really have a big parking lot right in front of the venue. The building was beautifully restored, with high ceilings, original brick, it was spacious and had garage doors to enjoy the outdoor space as well.

Look how pretty this is, there was even a circus performer hanging from the ceiling, a vendor which you could contract to appear at your event. It was really neat. The lighting and staging of the space. Definitely a unique space.

Josh Moore of Josh Eats Philly was ready to eat Bldg 39 at the Arsenal

Event spaces work with various vendors so they have just the right options for clients tastes. The vendors were on hand showcasing what they had to offer. I love a good table setting.

Depending on the style of event and seating arrangements, BLDG39 can accommodate up to 250 guests. BLDG39 was thoughtfully created to be both an event venue and a co-working commissary kitchen for local caterers and food trucks. These talented local caterers and food trucks are options for catering for BLDG39’s events.

Karen Kratchman-Gold, co-owner of Classic Cake and Kathy Bell, Director of Sales Classic Cake, tell me that their biggest selling cake is called the “Dr. J” cake, sour cream based pound cake with chocolate fudge. The 2nd best selling cake is their Carrot Cake. They’re one of my favorite cake stores, as the original store was located a few miles from where I grew up in Cherry Hill. They’re a vendor of BLDG39.









Darcy Hill, Gabby Forgione, Chef Ashley James, Managing Director of Culinary · Di Bruno Bros. and Jackie Grillo





The space is accommodating to food trucks as well



Kerri Sitrin , Sitrin Consulting This dynamic creates a unique ecosystem for all to thrive and allows them to “strut their stuff” in their own home! BLDG39 was built in 1917 during war times and was carefully renovated to preserve the history within its walls. It is family-owned and operated by three generations. The distressed walls, original doors, and high ceiling are a reminder of the history of the building while also providing a modern & industrial backdrop for any event. The venue is a perfect blank canvas for weddings, milestone celebrations, and all types of corporate functions.

Amanda Bray, loved the space. It’s very unique and different. Lauren Hudnell says she loves the Rustic feel.





Jorge and Liz soon to be Mr. and Mrs. Pagan as they are getting married at BLDG39 next year. She found it on the internet, and loved what the space had to offer. The parking really clinched the deal as well.

To read more about this dynamic space BLDG39 head to Philadelphia Weddings. If you’re ready to create a great event for contact Classic Events by Lauren

