The 2021 Barnes Art Ball

October 22, 2021 by HughE Dillon

The Barnes Museum hosted its annual Arts Ball on Friday, October 15th, a special evening to celebrate the institution and its enduring legacy. The black-tie event raised critical funds that ensure the future of the Barnes Foundation’s educational mission, exhibition program, and wide array of community, artistic, and scholarly projects.

Guests enjoyed an exhibit of Suzanne Valadon: Model, Painter, Rebel, the first exhibition dedicated to the French artist and model Suzanne Valadon at a major US arts institution.

Katherine English and Paul Wood

The annual soiree attracted fellow artists, collectors, philanthropists, community partners, thought leaders, and connectors who reconvened in person for a night of diverse and dynamic creative experiences.

Sharon Kim and Andrew Teufel arrive at the ball, accepting a glass of champagne as they enter

The Vaccine Mandated event had guests enjoying the pre festivities in the courtyard before enjoying special performances, exhibits, dinner, and mingling inside the museum, mask free.

John Medveckis, Honorary Consul of Latvia and Helen Drutt English, renowed art crafts person

Scene stealer of the night had to been Jen Su, TV and Radio presenter, wearing a beautiful dress by Philadelphia Designer Conrad Booker. HE also did her shoes.





Gregory Walker, The Brothers Network and Doris Parent

Jeanette Lerman-Neubauer and Joseph Neubauer, Barnes Board of Trustee

Bonnie Young and Tuesday Gordon-Gaines.

Singer, song writer Laurin Talese, legendary music maven Dyana Williams, celebrity strategist and James Claiborne, Curator of Public Programs · Barnes Foundation

Sarah Hall and Aileen Roberts, Chair of Board at Barnes Foundation

Kiersten Ensley, Marianne Dean, one of the co-chairs of this evenings event and son Michael Dean,

Sharon Pinkenson, Tina and Julian Krinsky, Garret Snider, Lauren Jarvis, and Lauren Colovita





Steven Lagos (3rd from left) and his team, including long time GM Janice Waitkus (2nd from right), who is retiring next week. Best wishes to you Janice.!!

And then it was time for me to go to the next event that evening, the Gravediggers Ball at the Penn Museum. More on that next week. It's so nice to see events, galas, parties come back, and people enjoying themselves, at a pace they are comfortable with, and most importantly to support the arts, culture, business and each other once again.

Best wishes, HughE

