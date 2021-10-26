Nick Nolte Wraps Filming in Philly

October 26, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Philly has been hot, hot, hot with films lately being shot here including the just wrapped Adam Sandler’s Hustle, which filmed late last year and this past summer. Look for Christian Bale to shoot in our area in December. But for the past few weeks legendary actor Nick Nolte has been filming in our area, especially in Rittenhouse Square, as well as in Ardmore, the art museum area, and in Center City. The wrap party was held last night at Ruth Chris steakhouse, to celebrate the successful shoot, which has two more days left to film.





Without giving away too much of the plot, the film is about a young man , played by actor Dharon E. Jones (r), last seen in West Side Story on Broadway, who befriends a homeless man Nick Nolte (c) , who lives in Rittenhouse Square and their relationship over the years. It’s directed by Philadelphia native director Brandon Eric Kamin (l), who’s last film was “The Nomads” which was also filmed in Philadelphia.





I caught up with the filming in Rittenhouse Square last week, about 7 days into filming. Nick Nolte was looking very much like we grown accustomed to him looking on the red carpet for the past decade. The set was relaxed and they allowed spectators to watch the action, as long as they stayed out of the scene.

In this scene Nick Nolte was dancing to a busker in the park, played by Sixers personality Christian Crosby, founder of @livelifenice.

Over the years films shot in Rittenhouse Square, “The Happening”, “Paranoia”, “Dispatches from Elsewhere”.





SPOTTED: Rittenhouse movie producer Andrew Greenblatt (l), who is doing double duty these past few weeks as he’s the executive director of both the 23d Philadelphia Film Festival, which is going on now, and the Philadelphia Film Society. Last Saturday night I photographed him at Shyamaween 2021 Benefiting The M. Night Shyamalan Foundation playing Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy. Check out photos from the party at CBSPhilly

Remember a few weeks ago I wrote about sightings of super model Ashley Graham and her family at the Philly Zoo and Zahav restaurant. Now I know why, her husband Justin Ervin a successful director, is assistant director on Rittenhouse the movie. I hear she’s been in town for a while, but low key. Their next big production together is the birth of their twins any day now.

As it’s been the very busy social season these days, I really didn’t have time to visit the set daily as well as Nick Nolte wearing the same clothes every day,

but yesterday a reader sent me a photo of Nick Nolte getting a haircut on set, and that is a new look which would motivate me to shoot the set again. It’s like when a celebrity appears at a red carpet event and I’d photograph them there, and they go to the after party, change their dress, which would motivate us to photograph them there as well. I don’t remember if I told you the story of Angelina Jolie, but basically she wears the same black outfit when strolling around NYC. It’s not very motivating for us to get shots of her as she looks the same everyday, just a different location. It’s interesting to note that actor Dharon E. Jones wears the same clothes for both scenes I shot as well.









It was a fun shoot. If you’re looking to work as an extra in any of these films head to Heery-Loftus Casting and apply. Looking to have your home or space considered for a filming location, head to GPFO as they have a form for you to fill out. Thanks to both these companies for bringing films to our area. Support Philly Film Tax Credits. Thanks to my readers who tip me off, which helps me to bring these stories to you. If you are in any of these photos, drop me a note and I will send you a copy. Have a great day!!

