October 27, 2021 by HughE Dillon



Jud Aaron, Board of Trustees, UArts, Jeffrey Lutsky, chair of UArts’ Board of Trustees from 2014 to 2021. His board service began in

2010 and David Yager, President & CEO of UArts

On Tuesday, Sept. 14, University of the Arts celebrated the achievements of Jeffrey

Lutsky, chair of UArts’ Board of Trustees from 2014 to 2021. His board service began in

2010.





During his tenure, Lutsky orchestrated the hiring of President

& CEO David Yager, positioned UArts to articulate and achieve its mission and initiated

Uniquely UArts: the Campaign for Creative Capital, the university’s first-ever

comprehensive campaign.





The celebration was held in UArts’ Center for Immersive Media, which opened in 2019.

The Center is a place where students and faculty can explore the opportunities and

implications of what it means to be immersed in data, simulations, stories, performance

and digital communities. It was the first time many of the Trustees, staff, supporters and friends of UArts had seen each other in two years.

The Campaign for Creative Capital has raised more than $58 million in support of

UArts’ quest to achieve a new level in arts education. In recognition of his efforts and

dedication to the university, Lutsky was presented with a custom-printed cymbal signed

by UArts trustees and staff.

Upcoming events at UArts include in-person screenings at Lightbox Film Center and

exhibitions. Learn more at uarts.edu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

