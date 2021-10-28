Ghouls & Gals Scare Up Charity Support With Fun Halloween Costumes

October 28, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Now that you’ve (hopefully) checked off getting Jack-0-Laterns, candy, and which parties your going to attend on your October to-do list, the next big step is figuring out what you’re going to wear. I know for me it’s often a last minute decision as the month just speeds by, especially when it doesn’t quite feel like fall yet. I attended a few Halloween parties this past week and saw a lot of easy get-ups that might appeal to you.

The Friends of Laurel Hill Cemetery welcomed ghouls and ghosts to the annual Gravediggers’ Ball fundraising gala, which was held Friday night (10/15/21) at the University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology. The Gravediggers’ Ball is the biggest annual fundraiser for the Friends of Laurel Hill & West Laurel Hill Cemeteries, and proceeds from this event support our work as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization.

Nancy Goldenberg, President & CEO · Laurel Hill Cemetery and West Laurel Hill Cemetery & Funeral Home with her staff at the Gravediggers Ball (l)

















Laurel Hill has a lot of great events coming up for a spooky good time, through out the year. It is also a great place to bird watch, which is what I do there, as well as exercise on their paved paths, and enjoy the beautiful landscape, especially at Laurel Hill as it overlooks Kelly Drive and Fairmount Park.

On Saturday, director M. Night Shyamalan and his wife Dr. Bhavna Shyamalan hosted their annual Halloween party “Shyamaween” at Fabrika in Fishtown. The M. Night Shyamalan Foundation says “all the [Shyamaween] proceeds go to support leaders of the M. Night Shyamalan Foundation that are doing amazing work to end poverty and inequality in their communities around the world.”









I hope you have a fantastic, fun Halloween weekend. I’m not good at coming up with ideas, I might just buy a sheet and be a ghost with gigantic eyes so I can photograph the much more creative folks, like you. (I have to thank the Shyamalan’s for inviting me to shoot Shyamaween for the 3rd time. They don’t invite other media, and it’s a huge honor to be able to shoot their event. It had always been a bucket list party for me when I started shooting events, and I have to pinch myself every time I’m there as it was also the party of the season, but everything was a secret where it was held, when it was held etc. THANK YOU!!)



Before you go let me introduce you to a singer you will want to listen to. I am such a fan, she’s so sweet, from our area and very talented.

Introducing: Saleka Shyamalan, known professionally as Saleka, she is an American R&B singer-songwriter. She has an incredible voice. I’ve seen her in concert twice now. Her voice is sultry, a yearning and as mysteries as her the themes in her father’s movies. In a very short time she’s going to be a household name…

Saleka -The Sky Cries (From the Apple TV+ Original Series “Servant,” Season 2) Official Video. Night directed this video. I just finished Servant Season 2, which really helped me connect with the Coopers and understand their heartache much better. Looking forward to season 3 which should come out in January 2022.

Ahhh before I go, check out this Ready Set Philly promo I did to chitchat about events happening this weekend in Philly. Thanks Chatterblast for inviting me to participate. Thanks Sheila Hess, City Rep for being the best Morticia. So much fun to do. Have a great weekend, Uncle Fester (If only I could replicate this look again)

