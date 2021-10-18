Boo at the Zoo 2021

October 18, 2021 by HughE Dillon

The Halloween spirit is in full swing in our area, especially at the Philadelphia Zoo. First of all have you seen the Zoo’s PR Kory Aversa’s viral video with the hippos eating pumpkins. Look for the link at the bottom of this entry. This past weekend, Saturday specifically I stopped by to visit the hippos, giraffes, and especially the penguins with a whole bunch of people, many who were dressed in fun, spooky costumes for Boo at the Zoo. It was so nice to see so many smiling faces, and happy people enjoying America’s First Zoo.

You still have 2 more weekends left to enjoy Boo at the Philly Zoo October 23-24 and 29-31, 2021, families are invited to enjoy Philadelphia Zoo and enjoy an open-air Halloween celebration that features fall plants and foliage, spooky kid-friendly decorations, not-scary extinction graveyard, photo opportunities, and special treats.





Kids receive Trick or Treat bags when they enter.

They go to candy/gift stations through out the zoo and pick up treats.









Reserve your space for Boo at the Zoo Check out more photos from Boo at the Zoo at CBSPhilly

Which reminds ,me, have you ordered your Thanksgiving Dinner yet? Boston Market has a great deal!! I had it last year, it was so easy. Comes precooked you just have to heat it up !!

