First Look “2100 Model Residence Unveiling”

October 15, 2021 by HughE Dillon

I’ve watched them build 2100 Hamilton as it’s only a few blocks from my house. They’ve done a great job, and it turned out so much more beautiful than I anticipated. Fits right into the neighborhood, which I can enjoy with the reflective glass, and bright sunny skies on those days.

Comprised of 27 exclusive residences and situated among the city’s finest museums, 2100 Hamilton offers a luxury lifestyle that is easy, effortless, and exciting close to shops, Fairmount Park and views of the City Skyline.

Last night there was a special unveiling of one of their 3 bedroom models for potential residents to get a sneak peek at what 2100 Hamilton has in store for them.





Did I mention spectacular views of the City Skyline

provided

With a nearly half acre private residential garden, offers stunning city views and strikes the perfect balance of Center City living with the peace of a park-like setting.

Developer and friends Michael Scanapieco and Tom Scanapieco, with developers of this property Tom Bock and Angela Bock





Kerrie Owens and Ashley Holcombe Rachel Garman, and Brianna Minko

Paula Celletti-Baron shows Michelle Wenitsky ,Dani Kanak and Michelle Leff the living room over looking the Rodin Museum.

Matt Musill, Risk Management Consultant at Johnson, Kendall & Johnsoni, and Tom Bannar, Vice President | Risk Management Advisor | Johnson, Kendall & Johnson, Inc.





Kris Pirnat and Jamie Ireland John and Kelly Williams

Judy Munroe in the amenity filled kitchen. Highlights include an induction cooktop, quartz countertops, one-touch faucets, microwave drawers, over-counter lighting, an oversized wine refrigerator, and a separate expansive pantry as well as a selection of tasteful palettes to fit anyone’s personal style. Custom cabinetry by Joanne Hudson Kitchens and appliances by Wolf and Sub-Zero anchor the gourmet kitchen experience. 2100 Hamilton

Thanks to Andre Flewellen for photographing the Sneak Peek Preview as I was covering the Italian Medical Awards.

