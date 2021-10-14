Philadelphia Art Alliance at University of the Arts Debut

October 14, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Photo from uArts page

October 7, 2021 was a celebration of the reopening of the Philadelphia Art Alliance at University of the

Arts, which had largely been closed during the pandemic. It included UArts leadership, its board of

trustees and the many donors who supported the first two phases of improvements to the alliance. The

evening cocktail party was held in the newly renovated first-floor galleries and meeting space, as well

as in the garden.

Founded by artists in 1915 and located in the former Wetherill Mansion on Rittenhouse Square, the Philadelphia Art Alliance is considered one of the first multidisciplinary art spaces in the U.S. Its remarkable legacy includes presenting the work of visionary writers, composers, dancers, musicians, sculptors and architects from Igor Stravinksy to Gertrude Stein to Diego Rivera, among many other luminaries.

In 2018, the celebrated Philadelphia Art Alliance merged with the University of the Arts uniting two century-old institutions as the Philadelphia Art Alliance at the University of the Arts. Its new name: Philadelphia Art Alliance at the University of the Arts.





President David Yager, president and CEO of uArts, and Jud Aaron, Board of Trustees for the University of the Arts greets the supporters, friends and thanks them for their help in renovating the building.

Ralph Citino ,Lawrence Taylor, Eleanor Davis, Suzanne and Ron Naples





John Medveckis and Patricia Fowler

Dr.Bettyruth Walter, and Julie Curson

-John Fry, Carol Graney and Jud Aaron

Gregory Segall, Joe Aristone, and Jack Soloff Jr.





Larry and Harriet Weiss, Ronald Gross and Sandra Taub

Thanks to Andre Flewellen for shooting. For more background on the Art Alliance, and University of the Arts Common Field Phila Inquirer Sorry I missed you yesterday, it’s been very busy this week, which is great. You can always follow along on Instagram, in my stories as that’s where I report current, as it happens in my life stuff. Hello to the 127 new followers since the beginning of October. Most of youse came over from Instagram, and I appreciate it. Here on PhillyChitChat we go much more into depth about the events we cover with links so you can easily read about them as well.

Otherwise see you tomorrow for more ChitChat. Thanks so much!! HughE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

