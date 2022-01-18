Marilyn Russell, Galentine’s Day Fun, and Migs is Off to Beijing

January 18, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Bon voyage Marilyn Russell. The legendary radio dj/personality announced on Instagram that she is no longer with WOGL . Marilyn has been with WOGL since January 2017 (I used to be on with her every Friday before the pandmic), when she joined the station’s Breakfast Club broadcast alongside former WOGL hosts Frank Lewish and Bill Zimpfer, who departed the station later that year. (Valerie Knight who was part of the Breakfast Club had been laid off). Marilyn dominated the morning rush hour for several years, before moving to the 11am to 1pm slot, and then to doing just her weekly radio show “Remarkable Women” which aired every Sunday, and was featured on the WOGL website.

Valerie Knight went on to host Weekdays 6AM-10AM on the Breeze 106.1FM. Here’s Valerie and Marilyn Russell at the Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Media Night for Pretty Women: The Musical 2 weeks ago. The longtime Philly radio personality, Marilyn Russell began her Philadelphia broadcasting career in 1993 at WDRE. She was laid off from 95.7 BEN-FM in November 2016, prompting her move to WOGL. Marilyn told her followers she’ll be in Arizona for the time being.

Congrats to my friend Miguel Martinez-Valle who will be covering 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing for @nbcphiladelphia and @telemundo62. Can’t wait to catch his reports.

Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, that could only mean one thing – a great Galentine’s Party. Louie Louie in University City is hosting one. Co-owenr Sydney Grimes announced on her instagram: 3rd Annual Galentine’s Day @louielouiephl on Feb 10th 6-8pm! The event will be hosted by my best friend Editor in Chief of @phillystylezine @antonialdepace and I! 😍😍The event is BYOG – bring your own girlfriends and features Philadelphia’s top FEMALE vendors

Short & Sweet today. I have a last minute thingy to attend. I have a lot more gossip and tidbits, which I will post tomorrow. Thanks so much HughE

