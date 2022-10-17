Scene: Sustainable Princeton + NRG Present

October 17, 2022 by HughE Dillon

NRG EV Business Resource Group

Sustainable Princeton, in partnership with NRG Energy, will be hosted its

electric vehicle (EV) ride & drive event at eCommuter Fest during National

Drive Electric Week in late September. The free, one-day community festival celebrates the

latest in carbon-free commuter technology.

Sustainable Princeton is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to inspire

the community to develop and implement solutions that positively impact the

environment. NRG, as the event partner, will be featuring newly branded EV

chargers and have representatives available to discuss NRG EV charging plans

for customers.

Princeton High School Bike Club (PHS Bike Club) was on hand offering free, light bike repairs including: pumping tires, minor brake adjustments, changing seat heights, and applying lubricant to brakes, chains, derailers, and shifters.

PHS Bike Club will also be collecting old bikes to refurbish and give to Princeton’s underserved population.

There were also vendors on hand like this cute flower shop, an ice cream stand and food trucks as well.

Jeanie Davey, Communications Specialist at NRG Energy welcomes guests to Sustainable Princeton

A couple stands in front of their electric car. Folks from the local electric car community brought their cars to the event, sharing stories of ownership.

Representatives from NRG Energy, Inc., were onsite providing information on energy-related products and services that support a sustainable lifestyle, including NRG Carbon Offsets and renewable electricity plans. NRG Carbon Offsets, in particular, are an exciting new addition to NRG’s suite of solutions. Through NRG Carbon Offsets, a customer reduces the net carbon emissions of daily activities such as driving, traveling, or using electricity in the home. An NRG Carbon Offset subscription or one-time purchase lowers an individual’s carbon footprint by investing in third-party verified carbon reduction projects.

Managing your home’s energy—and the rewards you earn from using it is easier with the newly redesigned My NRG app. Download it today to track your, rewards, view your plan details, manage your account, monitor usage, and more. Get started at picknrg.com/MyNRGApp

.

Robert Gibbs, NRG

Director – Corporate and Regulatory Affairs takes the Ford Lighting our for a spin.

Princeton Mayor Mark Freda came out to support Sustainable Princeton.

The third time covering Sustainable Princeton event, and I learned a lot. The technology has really advanced with each year, as has the turn out as people are interested in sustainable living.



