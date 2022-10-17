Scene: Sustainable Princeton + NRG Present
Sustainable Princeton, in partnership with NRG Energy, will be hosted its
electric vehicle (EV) ride & drive event at eCommuter Fest during National
Drive Electric Week in late September. The free, one-day community festival celebrates the
latest in carbon-free commuter technology.
Sustainable Princeton is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to inspire
the community to develop and implement solutions that positively impact the
environment. NRG, as the event partner, will be featuring newly branded EV
chargers and have representatives available to discuss NRG EV charging plans
for customers.
Princeton High School Bike Club (PHS Bike Club) was on hand offering free, light bike repairs including: pumping tires, minor brake adjustments, changing seat heights, and applying lubricant to brakes, chains, derailers, and shifters.
PHS Bike Club will also be collecting old bikes to refurbish and give to Princeton’s underserved population.
There were also vendors on hand like this cute flower shop, an ice cream stand and food trucks as well.
Representatives from NRG Energy, Inc., were onsite providing information on energy-related products and services that support a sustainable lifestyle, including NRG Carbon Offsets and renewable electricity plans. NRG Carbon Offsets, in particular, are an exciting new addition to NRG’s suite of solutions. Through NRG Carbon Offsets, a customer reduces the net carbon emissions of daily activities such as driving, traveling, or using electricity in the home. An NRG Carbon Offset subscription or one-time purchase lowers an individual’s carbon footprint by investing in third-party verified carbon reduction projects.
The third time covering Sustainable Princeton event, and I learned a lot. The technology has really advanced with each year, as has the turn out as people are interested in sustainable living.
