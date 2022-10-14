Saturday: Brauhaus Schmitz South Street Oktoberfest 10/15/22

October 14, 2022 by HughE Dillon

The line for 2022 Armory Oktoberfest last Saturday…

Thanks Doug Hager @brauhausschmitz for bringing Oktoberfest To Philly a decade ago, and then to 23rd Armory. I love we have an event of this magnitude, and entertaining in Philly!!

The photos are from last weeks Armory Oktoberfest, but the info is about tomorrows Oktoberfest at Brauhaus Schmitz on South Street, as well as South Street Fest, and nearby Philly Thrift Block Party.



If you missed last weeks epicness at the Armory (these photos are from that event), you can still catch the vibe of Oktoberfest on South Street on Saturday, at Brauhaus Schmitz. They’ll be partying in the street, on the sidewalk and inside.

Doug Hager, owner of Brauhaus Schmitz.

They’ll even have a VIP experience you might enjoy, with a little space and food.

For the 14th year in a row (2020 doesn’t count), South Street Oktoberfest will be held on the 700 block of South Street. This year, it will anchor the South Street Fall Festival! With 10 different German beers available on draft, a wealth of German food, live Oompah music by Die Heimatklänge, German dancing by the United German Hungarians, flower crowns,

Liter Lift, games and more, it is one of the fall’s most exciting food-and-drink events and a do-not-miss celebration for beer lovers! This event is family friendly and free to attend (pay as you go) Young or Old, there is something for everyone at this event! … but if you want more of an exclusive pass – the VIP Experience is for you! VIP PASSES are $120 include: Entrance to our Brauer Bund Bierhall, a special buffet from 12pm-6pm, Liter mug, 7 Bier/Merchandise Tokens, 2022 Oktoberfest Tee Shirt, Haus Swag, and private bathrooms (no porta potties!) – VIP PASSES are limited and must be purchased in advance!

14th Annual South Street Oktoberfest

Brauhaus Schmitz

700 Block of South Street

Saturday, October 15, 2022

11:00am to 8:00pm

https://brauhausschmitz.com/events/

The festival is an all day street fest complete with family fun, live music, face painting, delicious schnaps and the very best German food and Bier anywhere in the city! They’ll be tenting the street and have seating for 1000 people!

The Brauhaus Schmitz party is part of the greater experience of South Street. The South Street Headhouse District’s South Street Fest is happening as well. On Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. festival goers can enjoy international food and drinks, handmade crafts, and iconic eclectic vendors, plus plenty of new experiences and festivities. This event, spanning South Street from 2nd to 8th streets.

NEARBY: Philly AIDS Thrift 17th Anniversary Block Party will take place at the 700 blocks of S. 5th Street and E. Passyunk Avenue (between Bainbridge St. and Monroe St.) (PS I was one of the first volunteers at the Philly AIDS Thrift, when it opened 25 years ago.) on Saturday, October 15, 2022, with the streets opening at 12:00pm and closing at 6:00pm. The celebration will include live music, food trucks, celebrity dunk tank, carnival games, craft/vintage vendors, pie-eating contest, face painting, and dancing in the street! Look for Peabody Award-winning radio host and producer at WXPN, DJ Robert Drake – who will be spinning tunes all day for everyone dancing in the streets. Live performances by: Lilith: Circus Sideshow Act – You will be wowed by her performances with fire breathing and more! Performing at 1:30PM. Philly AIDS Thrift will also be hosting its 3rd Annual Pie Eating Contest, emceed by CBS 3’s Jim Donovan.

The contest is open to everyone; however, spots are limited. In partnership with MANNA, the berry pies will be graciously provided by the wonderful organization, in correlation to their annual fundraiser, Pie In The Sky, which began on October 1st. The contest starts at 2:30PM. MOBBLUZ – Philly’s own hard-working musicians will be delivering such a soul-grabbing, hard-hitting, Jazz and Boom-Bap experience. Performing at 4PM. Plus food trucks, artists and vendors, and a Celebrity Dunk Tank with WXPN’s Raina Douris, the host of the podcast “Conservations From The World Café”, WXPN’s John Stanley, the host of the podcast “John’s Dollar Bin” and drink-slinger at “Ray’s Happy Birthday Bar”, and Stefanie Jolles from Philly’s Premier Punk Rock N Roll Shop, Crash Bang Boom. You will also be able to have the chance to dunk the fabulous staff and volunteers of Philly AIDS Thrift.

