Scene: Jeff Guaracino Way
Yesterday was a bittersweet, beautiful day, where friends of Jeff Guaracino gathered to remember a man who touched so many lives and made a difference in tourism & hospitality.
Press Release: On Tuesday, October 11, City officials horored the late civic pride booster, celebrated author and former President and CEO of VISIT PHILADELPHIA, Jeff Guaracino, by renaming a portion of South 13th Street in Center City after the tourism marketer and LGBTQ+ trailblazer responsible for putting Philadelphia on the map as a premier LGBTQ+ tourism destination.
In a ceremony that will take place in Philadelphia’s iconic “Gayborhood,” on South 13th Street between Locust and Spruce Streets will be renamed “Jeff Guaracino Way.” The City will also present a Mayoral proclamation and City Council resolution, introduced by Councilmember Mark Squilla, recognizing National Coming Out Day and proclaiming Tuesday, October 11, 2022 as “Jeff Guaracino Day.”
Guaracino, who passed away in December 2021, was a beloved family member, partner, colleague and friend, as well as a passionate hospitality and tourism leader, celebrated author and avid traveler known for his fun spirit and strong sense of self. During his storied career, Guaracino made a significant impact while employed two different times at VISIT PHILADELPHIA, serving first as Director of Communications and Vice President of Communications, and later as President and CEO. Guaracino was a driving force in Philadelphia becoming the first destination in the U.S. to air a nationally televised commercial for LGBTQ+ travelers through VISIT PHILADELPHIA’s award-winning marketing campaign, “Get Your History Straight and Your Nightlife Gay®.”
Guaracino was also the President and CEO of Welcome America, Inc. and previously the executive director of the Atlantic City Alliance. He honed his marketing skills in the early days of his career at The Franklin Institute, CBS3 and KYW1060 Radio. He even found time to pen two influential books about gay travel marketing — both industry firsts.
Michael Newmuis, Chief External Affairs Officer, Visit Philadelphia introduces the opening performers, Vinchelle and Brittany Lynn