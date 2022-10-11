Photos: The Jacksons at Parx, Overbrook Lofts and Heydey

October 11, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Ahh where were we. Yes I have gotten behind on events, as social season is in high gear. I have been shooting a lot of events, sending to my media outlets as well as posting on Social Media, but alas I have gotten backed up on posting here on PhillyChitChat. I am posting a few events which have appeared elsewhere but wanted to share with you here as well.

The Jacksons performed at Parx Casino Saturday night September 10, 2022 to a sold out crowd.



This special show raised funds for Universal Family of Schools to help students and scholars in underrepresented areas of Philadelphia achieve their career and academic aspirations. On hand to accept a $35ks donation from Parx Casino was Kenny Gamble and his wife Faatimah Gamble.





The Jacksons – Marlon, Tito and Jackie with Patty Jackson backstage at Parx Casino

The Jacksons sang several of their most popular songs, “Shake Your Body “, “Rock With You” as well as Michael Jackson favorite “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin”

Ribbon Cutting and re opening celebration of Overbrook Lofts 63rd and Jefferson Streets, Friday, September 30th for the 69-unit, five-story building by local developer Odin Properties. It was a celebration for the revitalization of the building, and neighborhood as the historic building was razed by a horrific fire in 2018. (story) Odin Properties founded in 2009 by former Tower Investments Director of Acquisitions and Finance Philip Balderston. (r)

The nearly 100-year-old apartment building has opened to enjoy a second life. Odin included amenities such as a dog park and bike storage in its redevelopment, but exercised some restraint to keep rents closer to average for Overbrook, near the western border of Philadelphia. Overbrook Lofts.

John Busenbark and Regina Busenbark cutting the ribbon at Heydeay Conshohocken

Heyday opened the first of three suburban storefronts in Conshohocken in September . “We aim for Heyday Conshohocken — and future Main Line locations — to provide professional, expertise-driven skincare solutions that breed trustworthy and personalized treatment plans, meeting the unique skincare needs of customers of all ages and backgrounds,” said John Busenbark, franchise owner and operating partner for the company’s suburban Phila. market. (PhillyMag did a great review of the store)

Congrats to my friend Alyssa and Dan Piccillo on their baby news

Congrats to my friend Molly and Luke on their engagement

