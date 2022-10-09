Save the Date: DesignPhiladelphia is back and here are some things you don’t want to miss!

October 9, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Kick-off Party – Opening Celebration and Fundraiser (Oct 12)The festival kicks off with a celebration at Cherry Street Pier on Oct 12th. Join an array of designers, makers and enthusiasts and mingle some of the city’s top design talent. Get the first live look at all of the interactive design installations created by a variety of seasoned and emerging designers. Cheers to celebrating Philadelphia as a design city! Get tickets here.

Photo: Chris Kendig

2022 DesignPhiladelphia Festival Kick-off Party at Cherry Street Pier,

Installations & Exhibitions

Designing a Learning City at Cherry Street Pier

Children spend only 20% of their waking time in school, and learning today occurs in and out of the classroom. What are we doing with the other 80% Explore projects that inspire us to reimagine our city and public spaces as playful learning opportunities for everyone, but especially children.

Design is Inclusive: TEXTILE SHOW

The 2022 exhibition will focus on textiles and highlight designers of varied backgrounds with strong Philadelphia connections both past and present.

Get Daddy’s Ashtray by Liza Niles

2022 Design is Inclusive exhibitor, Malene Barnett

2022 Design is Inclusive participant,

Hamid Holloman

Panels and Conversations

Textile Innovation: Art and Industry (Oct 18)

Join us for a panel discussion lead by CFI Workspace featuring local artists, researchers, business owners, and Maharam Textiles, discussing textile innovation artistically & industrially and how to apply both to business.

Making a Scene: Designing for Passion (Oct 19)

Presented by Kartell, USA, W Philadelphia with a host of international and local panelists



Designing for Inclusion (Oct 19)

What life is like when the world isn’t designed for you and what designers, and people, can do to be more inclusive. Take part in a series of immersive activities to understand how some people experience the world and learn more about what frog is doing to design a more inclusive future.

Frog Design

Fun Tours

Bok Open House (Oct 14)

Ray Philly Hard Hat Tour (Oct 15)

Rendering of Ray Philly exterior (1525 N. American Street, Philadelphia PA 19122

Area in Focus – Tour of the Rail Park (Oct 15 10am, 1pm and Oct 16 11am)

Friends of the Rail Park presents Area in Focus walking tours, highlighting each section of the Rail Park Vision and the sites’ potential to become a public space connecting Philadelphians to nature and each other.

Area in Focus tour attendees learn about the Cut Photo Credit: Chris Kendig, 2021

Family Friendly

Kids Fest at Cherry Street Pier (Oct 15-16)

The DesignPhiladelphia Kids Fest is a weekend and festival experience bringing architecture and design to our youngest visitors and their caretakers through fun and creative activities at the Cherry Street Pier. This year’s Kids Fest is sponsored by VisitPhiladelphia.

2019 Kids Fest, Chris Kendig

Poth Open House and Block Party (Oct 22)

Poth will open up our common area to the Public and feature an installation focusing on the history and design of the building as well as the process to develop this adaptive reuse project. This will be coupled with an outdoor block party with local music, food, and other vendors from Brewerytown.

Press Play on “Pause Park” (Oct 22)

Come celebrate the return of excitement for Frankford Pause Park as we unveil designs for this up-and-coming community space during DesignPhiladelphia’s 2022 Festival, accompanying an evening of food trucks and performances.

Frankford Pause Park

Social Events

Breakfast at Millesime (Oct 13)

We are inviting architects, interior designers, builders and professionals to see a very unique space showcasing exceptional companies and their products which were created by their ferocious, creative young designers.

Robert Acouri, Luca Nichetto, La Manufacturer’s Art Director, and Milena Laquale, Head of the Fashion Collection.

MillerKnoll – Celebration of Design Party (Oct 13)

We will spend the evening toasting to the historic contributions Herman Miller and Knoll have made to the world of design and raising a glass to what the future holds for the MillerKnoll collective.

Analog Contemporary Gallery & Studio Launch (Oct 19)

Gallery opening with artwork by Bruce Reinfeld and work from other artists. The DJ will be spinning and drinks will be flowing.

There’s No Place Like Home (Oct 21)

Come through Lapstone and Hammer to experience a collection of pieces that experiment with the art of living. Inspired by architecture, philly life, and the places we call home, Paradise Gray captures these three elements through a unique perspective, translating them into a slate of art and lifestyle products.

Image from Paradise Gray

Spotlight: Animated Alley (Oct 21)

Join us in person for a one-night event to cap off the Design Philadelphia festival on October 21st from 6:30pm- 9:30pm in the alley to celebrate the artists and this groundbreaking collaboration.

