Scene: Turning Points for Children Gala

Turning Points for Children Gala celebrates the mission of Stronger Families and Brighter Futures for children throughout Philadelphia. The event included delectable food stations, open bar, dancing and the presentation of the Gala Honorees: Keith Jones, Anchor/Reporter for NBC10 News; Rodney & Erika McLeod, NFL Player and Founders of Change our Future; and Phil Wenger, Chairman & CEO, Fulton Financial Group.
The night started out with a cocktail party at the Franklin View by Cescape, which is located at the east end of Franklin Square.
Over 250 guests enjoyed spirits, a silent auction and lite bites while they caught up with each other after the long break.
Kids at Heart is the largest fundraiser of the year, where our friends and supporters gather to celebrate Philadelphia’s children and families. The gala is a party with a purpose, celebrating the impact that individuals and services can make on the life of a child in need.
HughE Dillon, LLC
Hired Publicity Photographer for media placements. See About for Info to Book Us.
Advertise With Us
Teal Butterfly Ovarian Cancer Awareness
Teal Butterfly is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to raise awareness about the early signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer by educating the public through community events and social media campaigns