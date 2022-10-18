Scene: Turning Points for Children Gala

October 18, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Keith Jones, NBC10 anchor and family, including fiance Holly Harrar (l) Reporter for WFMZ-TV 69 News in the Lehigh Valley, and Berks County with Eartha Holland (c), Director of Development at Turning Points for Children

Turning Points for Children Gala celebrates the mission of Stronger Families and Brighter Futures for children throughout Philadelphia. The event included delectable food stations, open bar, dancing and the presentation of the Gala Honorees: Keith Jones, Anchor/Reporter for NBC10 News; Rodney & Erika McLeod, NFL Player and Founders of Change our Future; and Phil Wenger, Chairman & CEO, Fulton Financial Group.

The night started out with a cocktail party at the Franklin View by Cescape, which is located at the east end of Franklin Square.

Table Cards were colorful and neatly arranged near the dining tent.

Over 250 guests enjoyed spirits, a silent auction and lite bites while they caught up with each other after the long break.

Kids at Heart is the largest fundraiser of the year, where our friends and supporters gather to celebrate Philadelphia’s children and families. The gala is a party with a purpose, celebrating the impact that individuals and services can make on the life of a child in need.

Matthew and Erica Paul

Phil Wenger & family, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fulton Financial Corporation

Toni Perfolin, President and CEO of Bancroft, Greg Carey and Jennifer Carey

Kate Walters and Deborah Snyder

Seth Jones and Cydney Dasent

David Fair, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Turning Points for Children and Robert Blake

The Aljian: Claire, Sydney, Ava, and Richard, partner @ Merion Realty Partners in Wynnewood, PA

Ashley Johnson, CBSPhilly and Scott Scott Williams, Fox29

Shelley Sylva, Head of U.S. Corporate Citizenship at TD Bank along with Mike McFarland, Senior Vice President, at TD Bank

Edward DeAngelis, Chief Executive Officer, EDA Contractors

Susan Lonergan, Director Middle Market and Specialized Commercial lending at Fulton Bank, Erika McLeod (Honoree) and Sara Molina-Robinson, Chief Educational Services Officer at PHMC

Jason Avant, former Philadelphia Eagles, owner of Launch, and was honored by Turning Points for Children in 2012 because of his impact in the community, and his personal story of overcoming challenges, is similar to many of the children and families we serve with the 2022 honoree Erika McCleod, who with her husband Rodney, are Founders of Change our Future and were honored this year, with Eartha Holland, Director of Development at Turning Points for Children

